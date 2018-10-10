Leinster hurling counties to gain break in new schedule for 2019 senior championship

Kilkenny will take on Dublin in the 2019 Leinster opener.

Kilkenny will take on Dublin in the 2019 Leinster opener.

TEAMS IN NEXT year’s Leinster senior hurling championship will gain a reprieve rather than having to undergo a hectic schedule in the round-robin format, as it is set to be run over six weekends.

This year’s championship, the first to incorporate the new system, unfolded over the course of five weekends, resulting in both Offaly and Wexford undergoing punishing schedules of four games in consecutive weekends.

The Leinster Council have moved to act, just like their Munster counterparts did recently, according to the set of fixtures that have been released by the provincial body.

Carlow replace Offaly this year after their success in the Joe McDonagh Cup and will compete with last year’s champions Galway, finalists Kilkenny, Dublin and Wexford.

Each team will play four games – two home and two away – along with having two byes. The most consecutive weekends any county will play will be two with only one game scheduled for the weekends of 25/26 May and 1/2 June.

Champions Galway open their campaign at home to Carlow while Kilkenny will take on Dublin on the opening weekend again after the pair clashed in Parnell Park this year in their first clash.

Here’s the full list of fixtures:

2019 Leinster Senior Hurling Championship

Round 1 – 11/12 May

Galway v Carlow

Kilkenny v Dublin

Wexford bye

Round 2 – 18/19 May

Carlow v Kilkenny

Dublin v Wexford

Galway bye

Round 3 – 25/26 May

Galway v Wexford

Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny bye

Round 4 – 1/2 June

Carlow v Dublin

Galway, Kilkenny, Wexford bye

Round 5 – 8/9 June

Wexford v Carlow

Kilkenny v Galway

Dublin bye

Round 6 – 15/16 June

Wexford v Kilkenny

Dublin v Galway

Carlow bye

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!