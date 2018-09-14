Sexton, Ringrose, Van der Flier, Ryan and Kearney make Leinster returns

JOHNNY SEXTON WILL make his first appearance of the season as Leinster host the Dragons at the RDS in the Guinness Pro14 tomorrow [KO 5.15pm, eir Sport/TG4/Premier Sports].

The new Leinster captain will be back in the 10 shirt for the visit of Bernard Jackman’s side, while openside flanker Josh van der Flier makes his return from a long-term ACL injury.

Sexton is back. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Van der Flier has been sidelined since Ireland’s Six Nations win against France in February, but will feature tomorrow in a back row that also includes Max Deegan.

Ireland fullback Rob Kearney returns in the 15 shirt, while Garry Ringrose is also back, teaming up with Robbie Henshaw in midfield. Dave Kearney comes into the back three, with Jordan Larmour shifting from fullback to the right wing.

Sexton partners Jamison Gibson-Park in the halfbacks.

Ireland lock James Ryan is in the second row for his first appearance of the campaign, teaming up with Scott Fardy.

Propping pair Ed Byrne and Andrew Porter get their first starts of the new season, with Seán Cronin continuing at hooker, while Jack Conan keeps his spot at number eight.

Academy scrum-half Hugh O’Sullivan is set for his Leinster debut off the bench, while Caelan Doris returns to the matchday squad as a replacement.

Meanwhile, the Dragons have made three changes to their starting XV, with openside Nic Cudd, tighthead prop Lloyd Fairbrother and centre Adam Warren getting the nod.

Leinster:

15. Rob Kearney

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Dave Kearney

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Ed Byrne

2. Seán Cronin

3. Andrew Porter

4. Scott Fardy

5. James Ryan

6. Max Deegan

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Bryan Byrne

17. Peter Dooley

18. Tadhg Furlong

19. Ross Molony

20. Caelan Doris

21. Hugh O’Sullivan

22. Noel Reid

23. Joe Tomane

Dragons:

15. Jordan Williams

14. Dafydd Howells

13. Adam Warren

12. Jack Dixon

11. Hallam Amos

10. Josh Lewis

9. Rhodri Williams

1. Brok Harris

2. Elliot Dee

3. Lloyd Fairbrother

4. Matthew Screech

5. Cory Hill (captain)

6. Aaron Wainwright

7. Nic Cudd

8. Ross Moriarty

Replacements:

16. Richard Hibbard

17. Ryan Bevington

18. Leon Brown

19. Brandon Nansen

20. Ollie Griffiths

21. Tavis Knoyle

22. Arwel Robson

23. Jarryd Sage

Referee: Quinton Immelman [SARU].

