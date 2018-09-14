This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sexton, Ringrose, Van der Flier, Ryan and Kearney make Leinster returns

Van der Flier makes his comeback from an ACL injury as Leinster host the Dragons.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 14 Sep 2018, 12:11 PM
47 minutes ago 1,727 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/4235521

JOHNNY SEXTON WILL make his first appearance of the season as Leinster host the Dragons at the RDS in the Guinness Pro14 tomorrow [KO 5.15pm, eir Sport/TG4/Premier Sports].

The new Leinster captain will be back in the 10 shirt for the visit of Bernard Jackman’s side, while openside flanker Josh van der Flier makes his return from a long-term ACL injury.

Jonathan Sexton celebrates scoring a try Sexton is back. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Van der Flier has been sidelined since Ireland’s Six Nations win against France in February, but will feature tomorrow in a back row that also includes Max Deegan.

Ireland fullback Rob Kearney returns in the 15 shirt, while Garry Ringrose is also back, teaming up with Robbie Henshaw in midfield. Dave Kearney comes into the back three, with Jordan Larmour shifting from fullback to the right wing.

Sexton partners Jamison Gibson-Park in the halfbacks.

Ireland lock James Ryan is in the second row for his first appearance of the campaign, teaming up with Scott Fardy.

Propping pair Ed Byrne and Andrew Porter get their first starts of the new season, with Seán Cronin continuing at hooker, while Jack Conan keeps his spot at number eight.

Academy scrum-half Hugh O’Sullivan is set for his Leinster debut off the bench, while Caelan Doris returns to the matchday squad as a replacement.  

Meanwhile, the Dragons have made three changes to their starting XV, with openside Nic Cudd, tighthead prop Lloyd Fairbrother and centre Adam Warren getting the nod.

Leinster:

15. Rob Kearney
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Dave Kearney
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Ed Byrne
2. Seán Cronin
3. Andrew Porter
4. Scott Fardy
5. James Ryan
6. Max Deegan
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Bryan Byrne
17. Peter Dooley
18. Tadhg Furlong
19. Ross Molony
20. Caelan Doris
21. Hugh O’Sullivan
22. Noel Reid
23. Joe Tomane

Dragons:

15. Jordan Williams
14. Dafydd Howells
13. Adam Warren
12. Jack Dixon
11. Hallam Amos
10. Josh Lewis
9. Rhodri Williams

1. Brok Harris
2. Elliot Dee
3. Lloyd Fairbrother
4. Matthew Screech
5. Cory Hill (captain)
6. Aaron Wainwright
7. Nic Cudd
8. Ross Moriarty

Replacements

16. Richard Hibbard
17. Ryan Bevington
18. Leon Brown
19. Brandon Nansen
20. Ollie Griffiths
21. Tavis Knoyle
22. Arwel Robson
23. Jarryd Sage

Referee: Quinton Immelman [SARU].

