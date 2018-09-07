International stars return as Leinster ring the changes for trip to face Scarlets

LEINSTER HAVE BROUGHT several big names back into their starting side for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash against the Scarlets [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports/TG4].
Leo Cullen has made plenty changes from the sides that defeated Cardiff Blues in their opener last weekend as they get set for a trip to Wales for the second time in a week.
Jordan Larmour comes in at full-back with Fergus McFadden and James Lowe completing the back three. Robbie Henshaw comes in for his 25th appearance for Leinster to form a centre pairing with Rory O’Loughlin, who retains his place.
Jamison Gibson-Park starts at scrum-half after coming on last week while there’s a new front row with Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong all selected.
Devin Toner and Ian Nagle partner in the second row with Jack Conan completing the pack as he starts at number eight.
Leinster:
15. Jordan Larmour
14. Fergus McFadden
13. Rory O’Loughlin
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Cian Healy
2. Seán Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. Ian Nagle
6. Josh Murphy
7. Rhys Ruddock
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. James Tracy
17. Peter Dooley
18. Andrew Porter
19. Mick Kearney
20. Max Deegan
21. Luke McGrath
22. Noel Reid
23. Joe Tomane
Scarlets:
15. Leigh Halfpenny
14. Johnny McNicholl
13. Kieron Fonotia
12. Hadleigh Parkes
11. Tom Prydie
10. Dan Jones
9. Gareth Davies
1. Rob Evans
2. Ken Owens
3. Samson Lee
4. Jake Ball
5. Steve Cummins
6. Blade Thomson
7. James Davies
8. Josh Macleod
Replacements:
16. Ryan Elias
17. Phil Price
18. Werner Kruger
19. Lewis Rawlins
20. Ed Kennedy
21. Sam Hidalgo-Clyne
22. Paul Asquith
23. Ioan Nicholas
- An earlier version of this article incorrectly listed Barry Daly as number 11 on the Leinster team
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (19)