International stars return as Leinster ring the changes for trip to face Scarlets

LEINSTER HAVE BROUGHT several big names back into their starting side for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash against the Scarlets [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports/TG4].

Leo Cullen has made plenty changes from the sides that defeated Cardiff Blues in their opener last weekend as they get set for a trip to Wales for the second time in a week.

Jordan Larmour comes in at full-back with Fergus McFadden and James Lowe completing the back three. Robbie Henshaw comes in for his 25th appearance for Leinster to form a centre pairing with Rory O’Loughlin, who retains his place.

Jamison Gibson-Park starts at scrum-half after coming on last week while there’s a new front row with Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong all selected.

Devin Toner and Ian Nagle partner in the second row with Jack Conan completing the pack as he starts at number eight.

Leinster:

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Fergus McFadden

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Cian Healy

2. Seán Cronin

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Devin Toner

5. Ian Nagle

6. Josh Murphy

7. Rhys Ruddock

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. James Tracy

17. Peter Dooley

18. Andrew Porter

19. Mick Kearney

20. Max Deegan

21. Luke McGrath

22. Noel Reid

23. Joe Tomane

Scarlets:

15. Leigh Halfpenny

14. Johnny McNicholl

13. Kieron Fonotia

12. Hadleigh Parkes

11. Tom Prydie

10. Dan Jones

9. Gareth Davies

1. Rob Evans

2. Ken Owens

3. Samson Lee

4. Jake Ball

5. Steve Cummins

6. Blade Thomson

7. James Davies

8. Josh Macleod

Replacements:

16. Ryan Elias

17. Phil Price

18. Werner Kruger

19. Lewis Rawlins

20. Ed Kennedy

21. Sam Hidalgo-Clyne

22. Paul Asquith

23. Ioan Nicholas

- An earlier version of this article incorrectly listed Barry Daly as number 11 on the Leinster team

