Victory for Carlow in 8-goal thriller, Laois win narrowly at home and plenty goals as Wexford defeat Longford

IT WAS A good afternoon’s work in the EirGrid Leinster U20 football championship for Carlow, Laois and Wexford.
In Group 3, Carlow bounced back from their opening loss to Offaly as they won a thrilling contest in Drogheda against Louth by 5-11 to 3-15.
Louth had raced into a 3-4 to 0-4 advantage in the first half with goals arriving courtesy of Leonard Gray, Sam Mulroy and Cian Callan.
But Carlow countered to trail 3-7 to 2-8 at the break and even being reduced to 14 men did not deter them from running out victors by four points with Ross Dunphy striking home a pair of goals.
At Innovate Wexford Park, the home team rebounded from their opening defeat to Westmeath as they claimed a 3-13 to 2-9 success over Longford. Joe Kelly netted early on for Longford but goals from Robbie Brooks and Ivan Meegan enabled Wexford go in front 2-4 to 1-5 at the break.
Barry O’Connor notched the third goal to stretch Wexford’s advantage and another goal by Kelly could not prevent Longford from slipping to a seven-point defeat.
In Portlaoise, Laoins saw off Wicklow by 1-14 to 1-13 with Diarmuid Whelan striking 1-7 for the victors. Wicklow had been in front 0-10 to 0-9 at the break with Conor Byrne on target for their goal.
Here’s the full list of today’s results:
