Westmeath, Kildare, Meath and Offaly grab opening victories in Leinster U20FC

THEIR SENIOR SIDES may all have suffered provincial championship exits at the weekend but the U20 sides of Westmeath, Kildare and Meath all grabbed victories on the opening night of the EirGrid Leinster U20FC.

The first group games took place with Dublin also triumphing against Longford while it was a good nightâ€™s work for Offaly against Carlow as well.

In Group 1, Westmeath saw off Wexford by 2-12 to 1-12 as they withstood a second-half fightback after being in front by 1-10 to 1-2 at the interval. Sean Pettit and James Maxwell raised the green flags for the winners in Mullingar.

In Group 2, Kildare produced a superb fightback to see off Laois by 1-17 to 4-6 in Hawkfield. Laois were in front 2-2 to 0-7 at the break and added two further goals early in the second half. Kildare trailed by eight points, 4-4 to 0-8, in the 41st minute but then fought back with 1-4 without reply.

Jimmy Hyland bagged their goal and the teams were level, 4-6 to 1-15, entering injury-time before Brian McLoughlin and Hyland struck the points that saw Kildare over the finish line with two to spare.

Meath crashed home six goals as they ran out victors by 22 points against Wicklow. SeÃ¡n Reilly (2), SeÃ¡n Ryan and Conor Moriarty all netted in the first half with Frank Oâ€™Reilly raising a second-half green flag for the Royals who won out by 6-16 to 1-9.

Finally, Shane Oâ€™Brien and Cian Johnson bagged the goals for Offaly in their 2-19 to 1-10 victory over Carlow tonight.

Results

Group 1

Westmeath 2-12 Wexford 1-12

Dublin 2-21 Longford 0-11

Group 2

Kildare 1-17 Laois 4-6

Meath 6-16 Wicklow 1-9

Group 3

Offaly 2-19 Carlow 1-10

