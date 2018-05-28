This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 28 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Westmeath, Kildare, Meath and Offaly grab opening victories in Leinster U20FC

The championship started in the eastern province tonight.

By The42 Team Monday 28 May 2018, 9:51 PM
1 hour ago 2,612 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4041365
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THEIR SENIOR SIDES may all have suffered provincial championship exits at the weekend but the U20 sides of Westmeath, Kildare and Meath all grabbed victories on the opening night of the EirGrid Leinster U20FC.

The first group games took place with Dublin also triumphing against Longford while it was a good nightâ€™s work for Offaly against Carlow as well.

In Group 1, Westmeath saw off Wexford by 2-12 to 1-12 as they withstood a second-half fightback after being in front by 1-10 to 1-2 at the interval. Sean Pettit and James Maxwell raised the green flags for the winners in Mullingar.

In Group 2, Kildare produced a superb fightback to see off Laois by 1-17 to 4-6 in Hawkfield. Laois were in front 2-2 to 0-7 at the break and added two further goals early in the second half. Kildare trailed by eight points, 4-4 to 0-8, in the 41st minute but then fought back with 1-4 without reply.

Jimmy Hyland bagged their goal and the teams were level, 4-6 to 1-15, entering injury-time before Brian McLoughlin and Hyland struck the points that saw Kildare over the finish line with two to spare.

Meath crashed home six goals as they ran out victors by 22 points against Wicklow. SeÃ¡n Reilly (2), SeÃ¡n Ryan and Conor Moriarty all netted in the first half with Frank Oâ€™Reilly raising a second-half green flag for the Royals who won out by 6-16 to 1-9.

Finally, Shane Oâ€™Brien and Cian Johnson bagged the goals for Offaly in their 2-19 to 1-10 victory over Carlow tonight.

Results

Group 1
Westmeath 2-12 Wexford 1-12
Dublin 2-21 Longford 0-11

Group 2
Kildare 1-17 Laois 4-6
Meath 6-16 Wicklow 1-9

Group 3
Offaly 2-19 Carlow 1-10

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Eoghan Kerin: â€˜It was only when I got up off the ground, I could hear him in real painâ€™

â€˜It brings lads closer togetherâ€™ â€“ Longford rejoice after ending 30-year wait for Leinster semi-final

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Euro 2016 champions Portugal held by England's upcoming World Cup opponents
Euro 2016 champions Portugal held by England's upcoming World Cup opponents
Sevilla pluck new coach from Girona after excellent first season in La Liga
Manchester United given the green light to set up their new women's team
HURLING
Anthony Daly suggests allowing an extra team play in the Leinster hurling championship
Anthony Daly suggests allowing an extra team play in the Leinster hurling championship
Do you agree with the selections for the Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards?
Teenager makes his mark, Tipp keep season alive and win slips from Cork's grasp
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool agree deal for â‚¬50 million Monaco star
Liverpool agree deal for â‚¬50 million Monaco star
A nation holds its breath as Mo Salah travels to Spain for treatment
Police probe Karius death threats after Champions League misery
FRANCE
Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against France
Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against France
Three debuts made as Ireland go down to Les Bleus at rain-soaked Stade de France
As it happened: France v Ireland, international friendly

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie