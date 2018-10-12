This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 12 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster's alternative XV: Two Lions, 11 internationals and 251 caps

The defending Pro14 and European champions have so many options to choose from.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 12 Oct 2018, 2:11 PM
1 hour ago 4,984 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4281769

IT’S HARD TO recall a time when Leinster’s unrivalled reservoir of talent and truly remarkable depth chart has been as pronounced as when Leo Cullen yesterday revealed his hand for the province’s Heineken Champions Cup opener against Wasps.

With Jamison Gibson-Park and flanker Will Connors the only players unavailable through injury, Cullen was able to choose from an otherwise full deck and in rotating his resources to the tune of nine changes in personnel, was faced with a number of difficult selection decisions, no more so than in the back row.

Rhys Ruddock and Seán O’Brien Ruddock and O'Brien drop out of their starting berths from last week. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

It is an indication of the European champions’ strength in depth that last week’s captain, Rhys Ruddock, was left out of the matchday squad for tonight’s Pool 1 clash entirely, while Seán O’Brien and Scott Fardy have had to settle for a place on the bench.

Fergus McFadden, too, drops out having featured against Munster last weekend while Leinster’s bench contains no shortage of explosive firepower and oomph in the form of internationals Jack McGrath, James Tracy and Andrew Porter.

In chopping and changing his selections for the opening six rounds of Guinness Pro14 action, Cullen said yesterday the players have been managed accordingly to ensure they’re peaking at this important juncture of the season.

A dozen of tonight’s side started in last May’s Champions Cup final win over Racing 92 in Bilbao, but with everybody fit and available, Cullen and Stuart Lancaster were presented with a number of selection headaches this week. All told, it’s a rather good place to be.

James Lowe’s exploits in the win over Munster made him a shoe-in on the left wing, and Gibson-Park’s rolled ankle at least made Leinster’s two ‘non-European players’ conundrum straightforward, with Fardy back on the bench.

The fit-again Jordan Larmour comes back in on the right wing in place of McFadden, who is given the weekend off alongside the desperately unlucky Ruddock, with the eastern province opting for a back row unit of Dan Leavy, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan, while keeping the versatility of O’Brien and Fardy in reserve.

“Rhys has been exceptional, but he knows he’s not far off getting another opportunity so, it’s just making sure he parks his disappointment and gets himself ready for the next challenge,” Cullen said of his decision to drop the 27-year-old.

The Leinster head coach downplayed the strength of his squad yesterday, instead referring to it as ‘competitive’, but Rob Kearney was less understated in admitting it’s one of the strongest panels of talent the province have had in his 13 years.

Leo Cullen Cullen was faced with a number of tough calls this week. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

You only have to look at their bench, and moreover the players not involved tonight to confirm that, with the fullback admitting Monday morning selection meetings can be quiet affairs.

“I think Monday morning team selection is quiet, the players ourselves don’t know what the strongest team is and I’m sure the coaches even question as well at times what are strongest team is.

“But you look at the names missing out, it’s without a doubt one of the strongest squads we’ve had over the last few years, if not the strongest.”

In selecting an alternative XV from the players not starting against Wasps, Leinster would have no fewer than 11 internationals in their second side, while there is still no room for the likes of Ciaran Frawley, Ed Byrne, Tom Daly, Ross Molony, Michael Bent, Ian Nagle, Noel Reid, Peter Dooley and Josh Murphy.

In total, there are two Lions — McGrath and O’Brien — and 251 international caps in that selection, with two Wallabies in Fardy (39) and Tomane (17) adding further experience in the pack and backline. 

Even in losing Isa Nacewa, Richardt Strauss, Jordi Murphy and Joey Carbery at the end of last season, Leinster’s squad has never looked as formidable with victory tonight matching a club record of 10 straight Champions Cup wins.

They’re a force to be reckoned with.

Leinster B_4

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Putin sympathises with UFC champion Nurmagomedov over brawl after McGregor fight
    FOOTBALL
    Chelsea plan to send anti-Semitic fans on educational courses
    Chelsea plan to send anti-Semitic fans on educational courses
    Mancini's winless run continues with Italy on emotional night as Genoa bridge victims remembered
    Russian football stars turn themselves in to police after cafe clash
    IRELAND
    Giggs: Bale 'struggling' to be fit for Nations League trip to Ireland
    Giggs: Bale 'struggling' to be fit for Nations League trip to Ireland
    Dublin teen Niamh Coyne storms to stunning silver at Youth Olympic Games
    Munster the immediate winners from Murray deal, with long-term dividend for Ireland
    LEINSTER
    'I really enjoyed my time at Leinster but knew Johnny was only gone for two years'
    'I really enjoyed my time at Leinster but knew Johnny was only gone for two years'
    Leinster's alternative XV: Two Lions, 11 internationals and 251 caps
    'We're just one of the teams chasing it again': Leinster hit reset in back-to-back bid
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    O'Neill on Eriksen's absence: We're missing a world-class player too
    O'Neill on Eriksen's absence: We're missing a world-class player too
    Klopp warns Liverpool 'second is nothing' in Premier League title fight
    ‘Courtois got injured at Stamford Bridge and there was a chance of coming on. I was crapping myself on the bench’

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie