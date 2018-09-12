Leitrim the latest GAA county to sell naming rights of their stadium

LEITRIM’S COUNTY STADIUM is the latest GAA ground that will undergo a name change with consumer finance business Avantcard set to become the title sponsor of their base in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The development will see the stadium known as Avantcard Páirc Sean Mac Diarmada. The sponsorship will run for the 2019-2021 seasons and sees the Carrick-on-Shannon based lender come on board as the inaugural sponsor of Leitrim GAA county grounds.

The deal means Leitrim will follow in the footsteps of Mayo (Elverys MacHale Park), Cavan (Kinspan Breffni), Westemath (TEG Cusack Park), Carlow (Newatch Cullen Park) and Wexford (Innovate Wexford Park) who have all made the move in recent years to sell the naming rights of their county ground.

“We are delighted to have a Leitrim based company showing the confidence in Leitrim GAA to come on board to partner with us for the coming seasons,” stated Leitrim county board chairman Terence Boyle.

“This new sponsorship will be a boost to Leitrim GAA as we ramp up our preparations for the season ahead.

“Avantcard is a local business, rooted in the community with strong links to the GAA. We see this as a great opportunity to work together and feel there are plenty of ways that we can complement each other, and we will work together to achieve that.”

