  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 11 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Swansea legend Leon Britton is retiring after 536 appearances across all four divisions

The 35-year-old midfielder’s career will come to an end this weekend.

By The42 Team Friday 11 May 2018, 2:39 PM
42 minutes ago 582 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4007082
Britton spent the majority of his career with the Swans.
Britton spent the majority of his career with the Swans.
Britton spent the majority of his career with the Swans.

SWANSEA CITY MIDFIELDER Leon Britton has announced he will retire at the end of the season, with the club seemingly destined for relegation to the Championship.

Britton, 36, joined the Swans from West Ham — initially on loan — in 2002 and has made 536 appearances in a hugely successful spell that saw the club progress from the fourth tier to the Premier League, winning the League Cup and appearing in the Europa League during a six-year stay in the top flight.

That stint looks set to end on Sunday, with Swansea three points adrift of safety, and so too will Britton’s professional career.

“I have decided that this year will be my last as a Swans player,” the former captain and caretaker manager said.

“It’s a sad day obviously, but this season has been very difficult for me. I have had a lot of niggling injuries and I haven’t played a lot when I have been fit.

“I have pushed my body through a lot, playing with injuries and injections and what have you over the years, and I think now is the right time.

I probably could play on, but this year, on the first day of pre-season, I did my calf in the warm-up. That kind of set the tone for the season.

“I don’t want to spend another year in the physio room and not playing. If I am being honest, it’s been difficult this year and my body is telling me to stop.”

While Britton has agreed to stay on as a club ambassador, another Swansea stalwart, Angel Rangel, is set to depart.

The 35-year-old defender plans to continue his career elsewhere.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Rovers boss to discuss Graham Burke’s availability with Martin O’Neill

Emre Can set to leave Liverpool this summer for Juventus – reports

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'Itâs not just James. Thereâs a host of players we had difficult conversations with'
'It’s not just James. There’s a host of players we had difficult conversations with'
Donnacha Ryan at the heart of Racing side showing just one enforced change from win over Munster
Leinster go into Champions Cup final without James Lowe as Gibson-Park provides cover
FOOTBALL
Swansea legend Leon Britton is retiring after 536 appearances across all four divisions
Swansea legend Leon Britton is retiring after 536 appearances across all four divisions
Salah: I always wanted to prove Chelsea wrong
'I am not critical of the performance at all... We were positive in the game'
LEINSTER
Millions of Lorenzetti's euros have gone in but Racing's rise is impressive
Millions of Lorenzetti's euros have gone in but Racing's rise is impressive
Master of his craft Sexton on the verge of greatest season yet
Explainer: How will the new Leinster and Munster senior hurling championships work in 2018?
HURLING
'It's crazy. Realistically you don't even think about what you're doing'
'It's crazy. Realistically you don't even think about what you're doing'
'They've a lot to offer in that environment:' Wexford's McDonald the latest GAA player to open up a gym
'I will always learn off Pat' - Cunningham on working with Gilroy
PREMIER LEAGUE
'We need four quality players, players worth Â£50m each'
'We need four quality players, players worth £50m each'
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson earns Guinness World Record
Man United fail to beat West Ham but secure Premier League runners-up spot

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie