This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 8 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I gave him a look to make sure he knew I was there': Leon Reid powers into European 200m final

The Menapians club man clocked 20.38 seconds in his semi-final and is capable of going faster in tomorrow’s final.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 8 Aug 2018, 7:55 PM
1 hour ago 8,898 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4170880
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

RECENTLY-TRANSFERRED TEAM Ireland sprinter Leon Reid produced another scorching run to earn a place in tomorrow night’s European Championship 200m final in Berlin.

Bath-born Reid, eligible for Ireland through his mother, took the second automatic qualifying berth in the first sprint semi-final this evening with a time of 20.38 seconds.

Turkey’s Ramil Guliyev won the heat, however Reid appeared to have more in the tank if he had needed to push for victory.

“My mum’s come off work again to fly out and see me, so I couldn’t let her down,” Reid told RTE’s David Gillick after his impressive run.

“I thought I’d stick with (Guliyev) and then coming off the bend is my strongest bit.

“I came off and he didn’t go, so I was like: ‘I got you’. I gave him a little look to make sure he knew I was there.

“Everyone’s going to recognise the green when we come off that turn.”

Leon Reid is greeted by a supporter after qualifying for the final Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Reid will enter the final as the sixth-fastest man from this evening’s semi-finals, with Switzerland’s Alex Wilson and Spain’s Bruno Hortelano leading the way on 20.16 and 20.29 respectively.

Post-race, Reid said his green singlet felt like “a supersuit” as he reveled in competition for Ireland after an 18-month wait for his transfer to be given clearance.

“We’ll get it ready, get it washed and go again tomorrow even faster.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
PICS: Huge crowd turns out to welcome Irish women's hockey team home
PICS: Huge crowd turns out to welcome Irish women's hockey team home
Everything you need to know about today's homecoming celebration for Ireland's hockey heroes
Irish women's hockey team members 'didn't have to pay €550 levy for World Cup'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Liverpool keeper Karius thanks Anfield faithful after their show of support
Liverpool keeper Karius thanks Anfield faithful after their show of support
Darren Randolph keeps clean sheet as Boro see off Blades
Liverpool conclude free-scoring pre-season with win over Torino
IRELAND
'It was nice of him to call in and support the lads' - John Kiely on Earls' 'informal chat' with Limerick hurlers
'It was nice of him to call in and support the lads' - John Kiely on Earls' 'informal chat' with Limerick hurlers
Over 40% of Irish TV viewers watched Ireland win historic silver medal in the World Cup final
€1.5 million announced by Ross is new 'windfall' funding
PREMIER LEAGUE
Real Madrid agree deal to sign Courtois from Chelsea and send midfielder on loan in opposite direction
Real Madrid agree deal to sign Courtois from Chelsea and send midfielder on loan in opposite direction
'I told Axel: 'At Dortmund you are the number one, at Man United you are one of many''
Exit paved for Courtois as Bilbao confirm €80 million buy-out clause met for Chelsea target
ATHLETICS
Historic win for Irish U-23s in Portugal
Historic win for Irish U-23s in Portugal
When Derval met Roy: 'I'm the president, but more importantly I'm from Cork'
Participation – and speed – records broken at Dublin Marathon

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie