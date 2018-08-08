'I gave him a look to make sure he knew I was there': Leon Reid powers into European 200m final

RECENTLY-TRANSFERRED TEAM Ireland sprinter Leon Reid produced another scorching run to earn a place in tomorrow night’s European Championship 200m final in Berlin.

Bath-born Reid, eligible for Ireland through his mother, took the second automatic qualifying berth in the first sprint semi-final this evening with a time of 20.38 seconds.

Turkey’s Ramil Guliyev won the heat, however Reid appeared to have more in the tank if he had needed to push for victory.

“My mum’s come off work again to fly out and see me, so I couldn’t let her down,” Reid told RTE’s David Gillick after his impressive run.

“I thought I’d stick with (Guliyev) and then coming off the bend is my strongest bit.

“I came off and he didn’t go, so I was like: ‘I got you’. I gave him a little look to make sure he knew I was there.

“Everyone’s going to recognise the green when we come off that turn.”

Reid will enter the final as the sixth-fastest man from this evening’s semi-finals, with Switzerland’s Alex Wilson and Spain’s Bruno Hortelano leading the way on 20.16 and 20.29 respectively.

Post-race, Reid said his green singlet felt like “a supersuit” as he reveled in competition for Ireland after an 18-month wait for his transfer to be given clearance.

“We’ll get it ready, get it washed and go again tomorrow even faster.”

