Cavan twins to make professional golf debuts in New Jersey next week

FOUR YEARS AFTER moving to North Carolina to advance their golfing and academic education, Leona and Lisa Maguire will, fittingly, make their professional debuts side-by-side at the LPGA Classic next week.

The Maguire twins. Source: Duke University

For the twin sisters from Cavan, it will be a much-anticipated step into the pro ranks after both enjoyed successful college careers with Duke University, but it was Leona, in particular, who shot to prominence as the world’s number one amateur.

During her time studying Psychology, Business and Accounting, Leona was a two-time national player of the year and won the prestigious Mark H.McCormick Medal for leading amateur three times.

The 23-year-old also represented Ireland at the Rio Olympics, finishing in a tie for 21st to further underline her prodigious talent, while helping Duke to 14 team titles over a four year period and claiming three individual collegiate titles.

Lisa’s career graph has contained more ups and downs than her sister’s, but as a two-time member of the European Junior Solheim Cup team and the 2011 European Ladies amateur and Spanish Ladies amateur champion, she has considerable pedigree heading into the professional game.

The pair will make their debuts at the ShopRite LPGA Classic tournament in New Jersey between 8-10 June, an event which has a purse of $1.5 million and boasts Anna Nordqvist, Stacy Lewis and Annika Sorenstam among its past winners.

Leona enjoyed one of the most successful careers in collegiate golf history. Source: Richard Martin-Roberts/R&A

“I’m so delighted to make my professional debut at the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer,” Leona said. “This is a tournament I’ve heard so many great things about from other players and it will be honor to make my professional debut at such a great event.”

Lisa added: “I’m so grateful to ShopRite for giving myself and Leona this incredible opportunity at the start of our professional careers. Thanks to everyone who made this happen and we’re looking forward to a memorable week.”

