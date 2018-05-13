Who's Steph continues on upward curve as Hazapour springs surprise in Leopardstown

WHO’S STEPH CONTINUED on her upward trajectory as she stormed home at the Derrinstown Stud 1,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown – the second Pattern-race win of her career.

The 3-1 shot, daughter of Zoffany, crossed the line a length clear of Ship Of Dreams.

This was Who’s Steph’s first race in George Strawbridge colours, and she’s likely to be added to the field for the Irish 1,000 Guineas according to her trainer, Ger Lyons.

A nice performance from Who's Steph who quickens away to claim the @Derrinstown Stud 1,000 Guineas Trial at @LeopardstownRC: pic.twitter.com/yro7RRJ4gw — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) May 13, 2018

“I’d say we will be supplementing for the 1,000 Guineas as there is no reason we won’t use today’s prize-money for that,” Lyons said.

“She is just one of those horses that ticks all the boxes. The box I’m most impressed with is her temperament.

“You can have everything, but if you don’t have temperament it stops you getting to the next level.”

In the Group Three Derrinstown Derby Trial, Hazapour showed a tidy turn of foot to spring a 16-1 surprise over the big guns.

Hazapour, a nephew to 2016 Derby hero Harzand, settled in midfield during the early stages before turning into the home strait to win with three-quarters of a length to spare.

The winner is now in to 12-1 from 50 with Paddy Power for next month’s Epsom Classic.