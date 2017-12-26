  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Wednesday 27 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joy for Willie Mullins, as Footpad prevails amid an emotional day at Leopardstown

There was no shortage of thrilling moments on Day 1 of the festival.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 26 Dec 2017, 7:39 PM
10 hours ago 2,224 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3770628
Paul Townend onboard Footpad on his way to winning as Davy Russell falls on Death Duty at the last.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Paul Townend onboard Footpad on his way to winning as Davy Russell falls on Death Duty at the last.
Paul Townend onboard Footpad on his way to winning as Davy Russell falls on Death Duty at the last.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

FOOTPAD PREVAILED IN the Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown to make it a good opening day of the festival for trainer Willie Mullins.

Regarded before the race as perhaps the five-year-old gelding’s biggest rival, Death Duty was in contention initially but struggled towards the race’s climax and ultimately fell at the final fence.

There were emotional scenes elsewhere, as 50/1 outsider Ellie Mac triumphed in the Horse and Jockey Hotel Maiden Hurdle.

The horse is owned by a syndicate established in memory of Niccolai Schuster, who was one of six Irish students that died in the Berkeley balcony tragedy on 16 June, 2015.

Meanwhile, in the Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle, Espoir D’Allen justified the pre-race hype with a victory.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained horse was the favourite at 1/2 ahead of the race, and overcame competition from the likes of Farclas and Gordon Elliott’s Mitchouka.

In the Thorntons Recycling Maiden Hurdle, it was a good day for Henry de Bromhead, as Paloma Blue — ridden by Davy Russell — prevailed in the Thorntons Recycling Maiden Hurdle.

In addition, 10/1 shot and Helen Mullins-owned Sparky Stowaway emerged victorious in the Cardinal Capital Handicap Hurdle.

De Bromhead was left celebrating again after the penultimate race of the day, the ‘Bet Through The Racing Post App’ Handicap Chase, as Tisamystery succeeded despite being a relative outsider at 16/1.

Finally, Willie Mullins’ Blackbow came out on top in the Lep Inn Flat Race, beating Jessica Harrington’s The Holy One and Joseph O’Brien’s Ballyneety into second and third respectively.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Might Bite dons King George crown at Kempton>

‘This is the greatest day of our lives since the tragedy in Berkeley’>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Leicester boss refuses to blame Schmeichel for Watford loss
Leicester boss refuses to blame Schmeichel for Watford loss
Giroud's wife doesn't want Everton move, claims Allardyce
Mourinho claims United don't spend enough to match City
FOOTBALL
Firmino nets double as ruthless Reds run riot against Swansea
Firmino nets double as ruthless Reds run riot against Swansea
Rodgers accepts £18 million-rated star striker may leave Celtic
Harry Kane breaks Alan Shearer's Premier League record
IRELAND
It's about the journey* - 10 best bits from Ireland's World Cup qualifying campaign
It's about the journey* - 10 best bits from Ireland's World Cup qualifying campaign
'I'd never expected to be captain of Ireland at 21. It's what you've always dreamed of'
Inside Met Éireann: How forecasters decode Ireland's weather
MUNSTER
'As good a try as I've ever seen': Cullen praises 20-year-old Leinster starlet's moment of brilliance
'As good a try as I've ever seen': Cullen praises 20-year-old Leinster starlet's moment of brilliance
Munster's slow start, Leinster on a roll and more talking points from Limerick
Larmour's stunning score helps Leinster raid Thomond in inter-pro thriller
MANCHESTER UNITED
Fellaini confirms Man United contract rejection and waits for another offer
Fellaini confirms Man United contract rejection and waits for another offer
Chelsea close in on United, a 6-goal thriller and all today's Premier League results
Late Lingard goal earns Man United a point against Burnley

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie