Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 8 September, 2018
Man City's Sane announces birth of daughter after withdrawing from Germany squad

Leroy Sane has thanked Germany boss Joachim Low for allowing him to be present for the birth of his daughter.

By The42 Team Saturday 8 Sep 2018, 3:51 PM
1 hour ago 1,826 Views 3 Comments
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

LEROY SANE HAS confirmed his partner has given birth to a daughter.

The Manchester City and Germany star left the national team camp on Friday after meeting with coach Joachim Low, with the German Football Association (DFB) citing ‘personal reasons.’

There were initial suggestions of a falling-out involving Sane, who has struggled to earn a spot in City’s starting XI this season despite shining under Pep Guardiola in 2017-18.

However, it was later reported Sane’s girlfriend Candice Brook had gone into labour and the winger says mum and baby are both well.

“Incredibly happy to let you know about the birth of my daughter last night,” he tweeted on Saturday. “Mother and child are doing fine.

“Special thank you to Germany and my coach Jogi Low for letting me leave to be at my daughter’s birth. Of course I’ll keep my fingers crossed for the team tomorrow!”

Sane’s daughter has been named Rio Stella, his father Souleymane Sane told Bild.

Germany face Peru in a friendly match on Sunday.

