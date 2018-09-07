This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 7 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man City winger Sane leaves Germany camp due to 'personal reasons'

Having missed out on the World Cup squad, the 22-year-old was drafted back in by Joachim Loew this month.

By The42 Team Friday 7 Sep 2018, 4:16 PM
1 hour ago 2,289 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4224801
Sane taking on world champions France last night.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Sane taking on world champions France last night.
Sane taking on world champions France last night.
Image: DPA/PA Images

LEROY SANE WILL miss Germany’s friendly with Peru after leaving the team’s hotel for “personal reasons”.

Sane made a seven-minute cameo in Germany’s Nations League opener with France last night, but he was unable to make the difference as the two sides drew 0-0.

Less than 24 hours on, Germany have announced Sane has left the group.

The 22-year-old winger has endured a difficult few months since being nominated for various individual Premier League awards at the end of last season.

He was surprisingly left out of Germany’s World Cup squad, before then also losing his place in Manchester City’s starting XI at the start of this season.

Pep Guardiola, who said Benjamin Mendy’s form justified such a decision, even left Sane out of his squad entirely for the 2-1 win over Newcastle United.

Germany confirmed Sane did have discussions with national team coach Joachim Low before leaving their hotel today.

It remains unclear as to why Sane – whose attitude was questioned earlier in the week by Germany team-mate Toni Kroos – has left, although Bild have suggested it is because his girlfriend is expecting a child in the coming days. Sane has 13 caps to his name so far.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    Top two! Cork and Kilkenny name sides for Sunday's All-Ireland camogie final
    Top two! Cork and Kilkenny name sides for Sunday's All-Ireland camogie final
    Live traps set for 'puma' rumoured to be roaming around Cork
    A shopping centre in a Cork city suburb has gone on the market for €86 million
    FOOTBALL
    Ex-Ireland and Liverpool defender Lawrenson gets the all-clear after cancer scare
    Ex-Ireland and Liverpool defender Lawrenson gets the all-clear after cancer scare
    Ryan Giggs delighted with 17-year-old star Ethan Ampadu and 'magnificent' Wales
    Ronaldo-less Portugal hold World Cup finalists thanks to Pepe header
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It has not diminished my enthusiasm for the job one jot'
    'It has not diminished my enthusiasm for the job one jot'
    'I had butterflies in my belly' - Robinson reflects on international debut
    Ireland suffer heavy Nations League defeat on a miserable night in Cardiff
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Bold, youthful Wales blow away lumbering Ireland
    Bold, youthful Wales blow away lumbering Ireland
    Promising young Liverpool goalkeeper called up to train with Ireland's senior squad
    'We're unable to be missing five or six PL players and still be able to put on a real big show'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie