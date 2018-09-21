Virgin Media announce Liam Miller tribute match will now be broadcast free-to-air

THE LIAM MILLER Tribute Match, set to take place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Tuesday, will be shown live on free-to-air channel Virgin Media Three, the broadcaster announced this afternoon.

The match, which will see a selection of Celtic and Ireland legends meet Manchester United legends, has been arranged to raise funds for Miller’s family and Marymount Hospice after his tragic death following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The 45,000 sell-out fixture was scheduled to be shown on subscription-based Virgin Media Sport, but will now also appear on Virgin Media Three from 2pm.

Kick-off in Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be at 3pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!