'I'm sure Liam will be looking down and will be delighted'

Former team-mates of Liam Miller have been paying tribute to him before the match in Páirc Uí Chaoimh today.

By Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh Tuesday 25 Sep 2018, 3:46 PM
35 minutes ago 4,097 Views
http://the42.ie/4253366

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND assistant manager Roy Keane was among the former team-mates paying tribute to Liam Miller in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this afternoon.

Speaking before the match, Keane said that Miller, who sadly passed away earlier this year, would be “delighted looking at the reaction from everybody”.

Also speaking before the match were players from the Celtic and Republic of Ireland team, John Hartson and Stilyan Petrov, who have both fought cancer battles of their own. 

Hartson recalled speaking with Miller two or three weeks before he sadly passed away.

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

You can watch the press conference with Keane, David May and Ryan Giggs (players on the Manchester United XI) in full here: 

 

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

The full press conference with Martin O’Neill, John Hartson and Stilyan Petrov of the Celtic and Republic of Ireland XI can be seen here:

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

