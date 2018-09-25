This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 25 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork

Liam Miller was remembered and honoured by those who played alongside him, worshiped him and loved him on Tuesday.

By The42 Team Tuesday 25 Sep 2018, 5:54 PM
30 minutes ago 6,539 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4253486

A view of Celtic Ireland Legends changing room A view of the Ireland/Celtic Legends changing room. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Manchester United Legends Changing room 25/9/2018 The match programme. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Damien Duff Damien Duff leads Ireland/Celtic out. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The Manchester United team The Manchester United Legends starting XI. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Celtic Ireland team And the Ireland/Celtic XI. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The teams observe a minute's silence The teams observe a minute's silence. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The two teams stand for a minute's silence Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

A view of the crowd at the game A capacity crowd of 42,878 were in attendance. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Belle, Leo and Kory and his nephew Tom Liam Miller's children Belle, Leo and Kory and his nephew Tom (second from left) lead the teams out. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Ryan Giggs and Stilyan Petrov Ryan Giggs and Stilyan Petrov in action. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Paul McGrath Paul McGrath was among those in the crowd. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Liam Miller's nephew Tom with his children Leo, Kory and Belle Liam Miller's nephew Tom with his children Leo, Kory and Belle. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Denis Irwin scores their first goal from a penalty Denis Irwin tucked away a first-half penalty to give United the lead. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Denis Irwin celebrates scoring their first goal from a penalty with Ryan Giggs Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Louis Saha scores their second goal past goalkeeper David Forde Before Louis Saha finished past David Forde to make it 2-0. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

 

Robbie Keane scores his side's opening goal But Robbie Keane pulled one back just before the break. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Robbie Keane celebrates scoring his side's opening goal Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Roy Keane and Nicky Butt Roy Keane brought himself on after 60 minutes. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Roy Keane takes to the field Source: James Crombie/INPHO

John O'Shea with Colin Healy Colin Healy grabbed the equaliser for Ireland/Celtic with 10 minutes left. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Michael D Higgins performs the Mexican wave President Michael D Higgins takes part in the Mexican wave. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Roy Keane taking a penalty After a 2-2, Roy Keane saw his penalty saved by David Forde. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

David Forde and Roy Keane Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Dion Dublin celebrates scoring a penalty to win the game But Dion Dublin secured shootout victory for United. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Robbie Keane after the game Robbie Keane applauds the crowd. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Clare Miller Liam Miller's wife, Clare, in attendance. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Celtic and Republic of Ireland Legends v Manchester United Legends - Liam Miller Tribute Match - Pairc Ui Chaoimh Young fans at the game. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Roy Keane and David May after the game Keane and David May at the end of the game. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

A view of a Liam Miller Tribute Match jacket A view of the match jacket. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Roy Keane after the game A special afternoon. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    Watch: Denis Irwin scores first soccer goal at Páirc Uí Chaoimh with trademark penalty
    ARSENAL
    'The Arsenal way was more important than getting the points' - Cech takes aim at Wenger's style
    'The Arsenal way was more important than getting the points' - Cech takes aim at Wenger's style
    What has happened to Alexis Sanchez?
    'We needed to believe we were capable of competing with the big sides'
    FOOTBALL
    Sunderland sack record signing Ndong after he went AWOL all summer
    Sunderland sack record signing Ndong after he went AWOL all summer
    World Cup-winning boss Deschamps beats Zidane to Fifa's best coach award
    'We're in a tough spell but that's football' - Harry Kane
    TIGER WOODS
    'I haven't looked online and read any articles about it yet': Atlanta win still to sink in for Woods
    'I haven't looked online and read any articles about it yet': Atlanta win still to sink in for Woods
    Tiger soars up the world rankings after starting his comeback season in 650th
    Tiger Woods: 'I was having a hard time not crying on the last hole'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Pogba risks Mourinho's wrath by imploring United to 'attack, attack, attack'
    Pogba risks Mourinho's wrath by imploring United to 'attack, attack, attack'
    'There is an image of him that he is very individualistic, a bit self-centred... That's not true'
    'Maybe in a year we'll reach Liverpool's level'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie