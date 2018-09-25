For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
|
1
|
Gardaí investigating after man entered hotel room of schoolgirls on trip for National Ploughing Championships
47,963 14
|
2
|
Labour MP praised for explanation of why Brexit poses a huge problem for the Irish border
37,906 89
|
3
|
'Shock and devastation': Monaghan GAA club will be shut 'for years' after sinkhole opens up
37,363 40
|
1
|
Lloyds Pharmacy has accused striking workers of 'putting the lives of patients at risk'
281 0
|
2
|
Poll: Should the government bring back town councils?
256 0
|
3
|
Wicklow Gaol is using virtual reality to show tourists the horrors of 19th century prison
121 0
|
1
|
'I smoke a lot': Italian striker on why football is 'no longer for him'
22,658 11
|
2
|
He's back! Sheedy returns to take charge of Tipperary senior hurlers for a second time
22,274 39
|
3
|
Surprise as Salah's Merseyside derby strike wins Fifa Puskas award
17,424 20
TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie
Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.
News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.
Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.
Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode
Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie
COMMENTS (4)