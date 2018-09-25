For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork

A view of the Ireland/Celtic Legends changing room. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The match programme. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Damien Duff leads Ireland/Celtic out. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The Manchester United Legends starting XI. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

And the Ireland/Celtic XI. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The teams observe a minute's silence. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

A capacity crowd of 42,878 were in attendance. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Liam Miller's children Belle, Leo and Kory and his nephew Tom (second from left) lead the teams out. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Ryan Giggs and Stilyan Petrov in action. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Paul McGrath was among those in the crowd. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Liam Miller's nephew Tom with his children Leo, Kory and Belle. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Denis Irwin tucked away a first-half penalty to give United the lead. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Before Louis Saha finished past David Forde to make it 2-0. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

But Robbie Keane pulled one back just before the break. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Roy Keane brought himself on after 60 minutes. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Colin Healy grabbed the equaliser for Ireland/Celtic with 10 minutes left. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

President Michael D Higgins takes part in the Mexican wave. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

After a 2-2, Roy Keane saw his penalty saved by David Forde. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

But Dion Dublin secured shootout victory for United. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Robbie Keane applauds the crowd. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Liam Miller's wife, Clare, in attendance. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Young fans at the game. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Keane and David May at the end of the game. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

A view of the match jacket. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

A special afternoon. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

