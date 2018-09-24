This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 24 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Some late call-ups as final squad lists for Liam Miller tribute match released

John O’Shea, Wes Brown, Ian Harte, Johan Mjallby and Stephen Kelly have been drafted in for tomorrow’s game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

By Ben Blake Monday 24 Sep 2018, 12:36 PM
25 minutes ago 1,798 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4251378
Ex-Man United team-mates O'Shea and Brown back in 2006.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Ex-Man United team-mates O'Shea and Brown back in 2006.
Ex-Man United team-mates O'Shea and Brown back in 2006.
Image: EMPICS Sport

WE’RE A LITTLE over 24 hours away from Liam Miller’s much-anticipated tribute match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

A Manchester United XI, with Roy Keane in the player/manager role, face a team of Celtic and Ireland legends, led by Martin O’Neill, on Tuesday afternoon (3pm kick-off). 

The event will raised funds for the family of ex-Ireland international Miller, who tragically lost his battle with cancer at the age of 36 in February.

With the final squad lists released today, there have been a number of call-ups and drop-outs to reveal. 

Alex Ferguson’s former second-in-command Mike Phelan has been added as Keane’s assistant, while Ireland legend John O’Shea and his old team-mate Wes Brown come in for United, but ex-Norwegian defender Ronny Johnsen will not now be in attendance. 

On the opposing team, Neil Lennon misses out as his Hibernian team face Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup quarter-final tomorrow evening. Birmingham City assistant boss Lee Carsley has also pulled out, along with Bohemians goalkeeper Shane Supple. 

Ian Harte Ian Harte and Johan Mjallby have signed up. Source: INPHO & Press Association

In come former Leeds United full-back Ian Harte, ex-Tottehnam and Fulham defender Stephen Kelly and Celtic hero Johan Mjallby. 

The game is a sell-out, but it will be shown live on Virgin Media Three and Virgin Media Sport from 2pm. 

Liam Miller final squad lists Source: Twitter/Virgin Media Sport

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    'We're in a tough spell but that's football' - Harry Kane
    'We're in a tough spell but that's football' - Harry Kane
    Pogba risks Mourinho's wrath by imploring United to 'attack, attack, attack'
    Neymar eager to repay supporters' affection after giving shirt to crying boy
    TIGER WOODS
    Tiger Woods: 'I was having a hard time not crying on the last hole'
    Tiger Woods: 'I was having a hard time not crying on the last hole'
    Incredible scenes as Tiger Woods triumphs in Tour Championship to complete remarkable comeback
    Composed Tiger Woods on course to secure first title since 2013
    LEINSTER
    'It was a pretty dark time': Healy and Leinster eye Galway revenge
    'It was a pretty dark time': Healy and Leinster eye Galway revenge
    'Christ, they're a good side, but they had to play well to get past us'
    Head knocks to Ryan and Leavy the only blemish on Leinster's night

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie