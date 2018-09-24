Some late call-ups as final squad lists for Liam Miller tribute match released

WE’RE A LITTLE over 24 hours away from Liam Miller’s much-anticipated tribute match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
A Manchester United XI, with Roy Keane in the player/manager role, face a team of Celtic and Ireland legends, led by Martin O’Neill, on Tuesday afternoon (3pm kick-off).
The event will raised funds for the family of ex-Ireland international Miller, who tragically lost his battle with cancer at the age of 36 in February.
With the final squad lists released today, there have been a number of call-ups and drop-outs to reveal.
Alex Ferguson’s former second-in-command Mike Phelan has been added as Keane’s assistant, while Ireland legend John O’Shea and his old team-mate Wes Brown come in for United, but ex-Norwegian defender Ronny Johnsen will not now be in attendance.
On the opposing team, Neil Lennon misses out as his Hibernian team face Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup quarter-final tomorrow evening. Birmingham City assistant boss Lee Carsley has also pulled out, along with Bohemians goalkeeper Shane Supple.
In come former Leeds United full-back Ian Harte, ex-Tottehnam and Fulham defender Stephen Kelly and Celtic hero Johan Mjallby.
The game is a sell-out, but it will be shown live on Virgin Media Three and Virgin Media Sport from 2pm.
