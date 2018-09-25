Watch: Denis Irwin scores first soccer goal at Páirc Uí Chaoimh with trademark penalty

A CAPACITY CROWD of 42,000 packed into Páirc Uí Chaoimh this afternoon for the Liam Miller tribute match between Manchester United Legends and Ireland/Celtic Legends — and it was a Cork man who scored the game’s opening goal.

A host of Miller’s former club and international team-mates have lined out in a star-studded exhibition match in his honour, after the 36-year-old sadly passed away last February.

Denis Irwin opened the scoring at the home of Cork GAA from the penalty spot after Johan Mjallby was adjudged to have brought Nicky Butt down in the box.

WATCH:



Denis Irwin puts @ManUtd legends ahead from the penalty spot at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.



The #LiamMillerTribute match is live on Virgin Media Three & #VMSport. pic.twitter.com/ZdtJcWkeVa — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 25, 2018

It was fitting that the Cork native scored the first soccer goal at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, before Louis Saha — latching onto a delightful ball over the top from Ryan Giggs — slotted past David Forde in the Ireland/Celtic goal.

WATCH:@louissaha doubles @ManUtd's lead in Cork!



The Frenchman was too quick for Richard Dunne...#LiamMillerTribute match is live on Virgin Media Three & #VMSport. pic.twitter.com/010aWG0byA — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 25, 2018

Ireland’s leading goalscorer, Robbie Keane, did pull one back for Martin O’Neill’s side just before the break, with a trademark low finish after cutting back inside John O’Shea.

WATCH:@FAIreland legend & former @celticfc man Robbie Keane pulls one back for the Ireland/Celtic team here in Cork. ⚽️



The #LiamMillerTribute match is live on Virgin Media Three & #VMSport. pic.twitter.com/oJnP1CMLwF — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 25, 2018

And Ireland/Celtic completed the comeback 10 minutes from the end as former Ireland midfielder Colin Healy swept home from close range.

WATCH:



Former @celticfc player and @CorkCityFC legend Colin Healy bagged the second for the Ireland/Celtic team at the #LiamMillerTribute game!#VMSport pic.twitter.com/ix7fk0HVKJ — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 25, 2018

The game finished 2-2, with United taking the honours on penalties.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!