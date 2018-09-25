This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 25 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sheedy: 'There was a burning desire in me that just wasn’t going away'

The 48-year-old is back in inter-county management after being ratified as the new Tipperary hurler boss last night.

By The42 Team Tuesday 25 Sep 2018, 6:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,609 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4252387
Sheedy is back in charge of the Tipperary hurlers.
Image: Cathal Noonan
Sheedy is back in charge of the Tipperary hurlers.
Sheedy is back in charge of the Tipperary hurlers.
Image: Cathal Noonan

EIGHT YEARS AFTER leading his native Tipperary to All-Ireland glory, Liam Sheedy will look to guide the Premier back to rarefied heights after last night being confirmed for a second stint in charge.

The 48-year-old’s stunning return to inter-county management was rubber-stamped on Monday evening, as the Tipperary county board appointed Sheedy as Michael Ryan’s successor on a three-year term.

Sheedy will take charge of Tipperary for the second time from 2019 onwards after a previous three-year stint, which included that All-Ireland crown in 2010, and he said ‘a burning desire’ persuaded him to throw his hat in the ring for the vacancy.

“I’m thrilled to be back,” he told RTÉ Sport. “To manage any team is an absolute honour, but to get to manage your own county is extra special.

“I’m really looking forward to it. One thing I can guarantee everyone is I’ll give 100% over the course of my term.

“Ever since I left in 2010, I always felt that someday I might be given a chance to come back in. I’m back working in Munster again with Bank of Ireland, that gives me a little more scope because I’m more local. When I got the chance last week to put my name into the ring, I jumped at it.”

Sheedy, who has held roles within his club Portroe and Antrim in the intervening years, continued: “You don’t realise it until you are gone. Being involved with the club, with Antrim and various teams, the love for the game never really goes away.

“I was fortunate enough to talk about it a lot of Sundays over the course of the years, so when I got the chance to come back in, I said ‘why not?’

“I’m really looking forward to it. I haven’t been as buzzed up in a long time. I’m full of energy and really looking forward to getting stuck in.

“There was a burning desire in me that just wasn’t going away.”

The return of Sheedy will generate huge excitement among Tipperary supporters and after his previous success in the role, the level of expectations will naturally soar heading into the 2019 season.

But Tipp endured a disappointing summer under Ryan’s stewardship, failing to win a game in the Munster round-robin series as they drew with Cork and Waterford in between defeats to Limerick and Clare.

Liam Sheedy Sheedy currently works for Bank of Ireland. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Sheedy knows the size of the task ahead, as he looks to manage those expectations.

“I was fortunate enough to win an All-Ireland title and any time a job becomes vacant inside or outside, when you are an All-Ireland winning manager, you are generally in the firing line and that is a good thing,” he said.

“I was honoured to be talked about in terms of the role. As time moved on, there was a burning desire in me that just wasn’t going away. I came to the table late, but I’m delighted I did.

“I’m looking forward to creating a similar scenario again, really just giving the boys a good set-up that lows them to express themselves and play to their full potential.” 

Sheedy will leave his role as a pundit on The Sunday Game as he combines his work commitments with Bank of Ireland and the Tipperary job.

His backroom team will be assembled and ratified in the coming weeks, with an announcement due after the Tipperary county board’s October meeting.

“I’m going to take the next two or three weeks to make sure I get the right people. Nowadays it’s all about the team behind the team,” Sheedy added.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ARSENAL
    'The Arsenal way was more important than getting the points' - Cech takes aim at Wenger's style
    'The Arsenal way was more important than getting the points' - Cech takes aim at Wenger's style
    What has happened to Alexis Sanchez?
    'We needed to believe we were capable of competing with the big sides'
    FOOTBALL
    Sunderland sack record signing Ndong after he went AWOL all summer
    Sunderland sack record signing Ndong after he went AWOL all summer
    World Cup-winning boss Deschamps beats Zidane to Fifa's best coach award
    'We're in a tough spell but that's football' - Harry Kane
    TIGER WOODS
    Tiger soars up the world rankings after starting his comeback season in 650th
    Tiger soars up the world rankings after starting his comeback season in 650th
    Tiger Woods: 'I was having a hard time not crying on the last hole'
    Incredible scenes as Tiger Woods triumphs in Tour Championship to complete remarkable comeback
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Pogba risks Mourinho's wrath by imploring United to 'attack, attack, attack'
    Pogba risks Mourinho's wrath by imploring United to 'attack, attack, attack'
    'There is an image of him that he is very individualistic, a bit self-centred... That's not true'
    'Maybe in a year we'll reach Liverpool's level'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie