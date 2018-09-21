Liam Sheedy set for dramatic Tipperary return - reports

LIAM SHEEDY IS set for a shock return as Tipperary senior hurling boss according to reports this morning.

The 2010 All-Ireland winning manager is expected to be put forward for ratification at a Tipperary county board meeting on Monday night, reports the Irish Examiner.

2018 All-Ireland U21 winning boss Liam Cahill and 2012 All-Ireland winning manager Willie Maher were believed to be the frontrunners to succeed Michael Ryan until Sheedy threw his hat into the ring.

The Portroe clubman is a popular figure in the county, having guided the Premier to two Munster crowns and the Liam MacCarthy during his stint between 2008 and 2010.

The 48-year-old resigned shortly after stopping Kilkenny’s ‘drive for five’ in 2010, citing work commitments as the reason for his surprise departure. In the intervening years, he has had some involvement with various club, county and college sides, in addition to his media work with RTÉ.

Incidentally, Sheedy poured cold water on the prospect of taking over for outgoing boss Ryan last month.

“It’s a massive appointment but that job will be hotly contested because they’ll still be one of the favourites for the Munster championship and for major honours next year,” he said on The Sunday Game.

“Whether it’s me or Nicky English, there’s always going to be names like that bandied around but ultimately, it’s a massive, massive commitment and they’ll need a bit more spare time than I have.”

Sheedy currently works as Bank of Ireland’s director for Munster while he’s also chairman of Sport Ireland’s high performance unit and is a member of the Irish Sports Council. In the past, he chaired the Hurling 2020 Committee.

He was on the shortlist to replace Paraic Duffy as GAA director general earlier this year, before Tom Ryan was eventually appointed to the role.

