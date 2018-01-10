  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 10 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All Black out-half Sopoaga has reportedly agreed move to Wasps

The vacuum behind Beauden Barrett has sucked another 10 to the northern hemisphere.

By AFP Wednesday 10 Jan 2018, 2:53 PM
5 hours ago 5,416 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/3790471
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

NEW ZEALANDâ€™S SECOND choice out-half Lima Sopoaga has given up his chance of playing at the 2019 World Cup by signing for English Premiership giants Wasps, according to widespread reports in England today.

The 26-year-old, capped 16 times but starting just two of those Tests as back-up for Beauden Barrett, will join from The Highlanders after the forthcoming Super Rugby season.

With a deal reportedly worth between â‚¬564,000 and â‚¬670,000 on offer, Sopoaga will be added to the list of former All Black playmakers Aaron Cruden (Montpellier) and Colin Slade (Pau) who took the option of a lucrative move to Europe. At Wasps, Sopoaga will also play alongside Hurricanes captain Brad Shields.

Killik Cup: Barbarian Football Club vs All Blacks Source: DPA/PA Images

His arrival in the northern hemisphere will place question marks over the two number 10s presently in situ at Wasps, veteran 34-year-old New Zealander Jimmy Gopperth and mercurial Englishman Danny Cipriani.

The Times believes that 30-year-old Cipriani may be tempted to accept one last big money offer from either a French club or possibly former club Sale Sharks.

Worcester Warriors put faith in Irish hooker despite 14-month injury nightmare

â€˜He served his ban. Every person on this planet makes mistakesâ€™

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
LIVE: Chelsea v Arsenal, League Cup semi-final
LIVE: Chelsea v Arsenal, League Cup semi-final
Ronaldo just the 49th most valuable player in the world as 5 Premier League stars make top 10
Lukaku seeking legal advice over 'voodoo' claim
FOOTBALL
Former Chelsea boss Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after crash
Former Chelsea boss Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after crash
Voodoo to blame for Lukaku leaving Everton, claims club's majority shareholder
'Mourinho said serious words and used serious words. I won't forget this'
LIVERPOOL
League and FA Cup-winning Liverpool goalkeeper dies
League and FA Cup-winning Liverpool goalkeeper dies
'For sure he was our target' - Conte admits Chelsea wanted Van Dijk
Liverpool urged to sign PSG midfielder as Coutinho replacement
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'Iâ€™ve been stuck with this stigma of concussion and it's frustrating because it's not true'
'Iâ€™ve been stuck with this stigma of concussion and it's frustrating because it's not true'
Leinster facing big selection calls despite the loss of Ringrose and O'Brien for Glasgow
No return date in sight as Ulster deregister Jared Payne from Champions Cup squad
LEINSTER
Ringrose a doubt for Ireland's Six Nations campaign after undergoing ankle surgery
Ringrose a doubt for Ireland's Six Nations campaign after undergoing ankle surgery
As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Pro14
'If I'm playing well for Ulster then there's no reason I can't do it for Ireland'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie