All Black out-half Sopoaga has reportedly agreed move to Wasps

NEW ZEALANDâ€™S SECOND choice out-half Lima Sopoaga has given up his chance of playing at the 2019 World Cup by signing for English Premiership giants Wasps, according to widespread reports in England today.

The 26-year-old, capped 16 times but starting just two of those Tests as back-up for Beauden Barrett, will join from The Highlanders after the forthcoming Super Rugby season.

With a deal reportedly worth between â‚¬564,000 and â‚¬670,000 on offer, Sopoaga will be added to the list of former All Black playmakers Aaron Cruden (Montpellier) and Colin Slade (Pau) who took the option of a lucrative move to Europe. At Wasps, Sopoaga will also play alongside Hurricanes captain Brad Shields.

Source: DPA/PA Images

His arrival in the northern hemisphere will place question marks over the two number 10s presently in situ at Wasps, veteran 34-year-old New Zealander Jimmy Gopperth and mercurial Englishman Danny Cipriani.

The Times believes that 30-year-old Cipriani may be tempted to accept one last big money offer from either a French club or possibly former club Sale Sharks.