Dublin: 4 °C Friday 23 February, 2018
Six changes to depleted Limerick side set to travel to Antrim

The Shannonsiders are without some key players due to UL and Na Piarsaigh commitments.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 22 Feb 2018, 9:48 PM
4 hours ago 3,968 Views 4 Comments
Calling the shots: Limerick boss John Kiely.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

LIMERICK HAVE NAMED their side to face Antrim on Sunday in their Division 1B National Hurling League encounter (throw-in 2pm, Cushendall).

The Shannonsiders â€” who are only carrying a squad of 22 with Na Piarsaigh in the All-Ireland club final, players contesting the Fitzgibbon Cup final and other injuries â€” have made six changes to the team that started in their 12-point win over Dublin last weekend.

Barry Hennessy, Richie McCarthy, Tom Condon, Colin Ryan, Barry Oâ€™Connell and Graeme Mulcahy all come in, while the UL contingent of SeÃ¡n Finn, Tom Morrissey, Gearoid Hegarty and Barry Murphy are ruled out due to the third level decider against DCU.

Elsewhere, Effinâ€™s Nickie Quaid and Seamus Hickey of Murroe-Boher both drop to the bench.

Last weeks scoring star, Aaron Gillane, who finished with 1-9 starts again at corner forward asÂ Limerick remain unbeaten to date in 2018.

Their victory over the Sky Blues guaranteed a league quarter-final spot and also means that their final round game against current All-Ireland senior champions Galway will be a straight shootout for promotion.

Limerick team to face Antrim:

1) Barry Hennessy â€“ Kilmallock

2) Tom Condon â€“ Knockaderry
3) Richie McCarthy â€“ Blackrock
4. Richie English â€“ Doon

5) Diarmaid Byrnes â€“ Patrickswell
6) Declan Hannon (Capt) â€“ Adare
7) Dan Morrissey â€“ Ahane

8) Paul Browne â€“ Bruff
9) Colin Ryan â€“ Pallasgreen

10) David Reidy â€“ Dromin Athlacca
11) Cian Lynch â€“ Patrickswell
12) Barry Oâ€™Connell â€“ Kildimo-Pallaskenry

13) Aaron Gillane â€“ Patrickswell
14) Seamus Flanagan â€“ Feohanagh
15) Graeme Mulcahy â€“ Kilmallock

Subs:

16) Nicky Quaid â€“ Effin
17) Darragh Fanning â€“ Pallasgreen
18) Paddy Oâ€™Loughlin â€“ Kilmallock
19) Oisin Oâ€™Reilly â€“ Kilmallock
20) Andrew LaTouche â€“ Cosgrove Monaleen
21) William Oâ€™Meara â€“ Askeaton
22) Seamus Hickey â€“ Murroe Boher

