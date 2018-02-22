Six changes to depleted Limerick side set to travel to Antrim

LIMERICK HAVE NAMED their side to face Antrim on Sunday in their Division 1B National Hurling League encounter (throw-in 2pm, Cushendall).

The Shannonsiders â€” who are only carrying a squad of 22 with Na Piarsaigh in the All-Ireland club final, players contesting the Fitzgibbon Cup final and other injuries â€” have made six changes to the team that started in their 12-point win over Dublin last weekend.

Barry Hennessy, Richie McCarthy, Tom Condon, Colin Ryan, Barry Oâ€™Connell and Graeme Mulcahy all come in, while the UL contingent of SeÃ¡n Finn, Tom Morrissey, Gearoid Hegarty and Barry Murphy are ruled out due to the third level decider against DCU.

Elsewhere, Effinâ€™s Nickie Quaid and Seamus Hickey of Murroe-Boher both drop to the bench.

Last weeks scoring star, Aaron Gillane, who finished with 1-9 starts again at corner forward asÂ Limerick remain unbeaten to date in 2018.

Their victory over the Sky Blues guaranteed a league quarter-final spot and also means that their final round game against current All-Ireland senior champions Galway will be a straight shootout for promotion.

Limerick team to face Antrim:

1) Barry Hennessy â€“ Kilmallock

2) Tom Condon â€“ Knockaderry

3) Richie McCarthy â€“ Blackrock

4. Richie English â€“ Doon

5) Diarmaid Byrnes â€“ Patrickswell

6) Declan Hannon (Capt) â€“ Adare

7) Dan Morrissey â€“ Ahane

8) Paul Browne â€“ Bruff

9) Colin Ryan â€“ Pallasgreen

10) David Reidy â€“ Dromin Athlacca

11) Cian Lynch â€“ Patrickswell

12) Barry Oâ€™Connell â€“ Kildimo-Pallaskenry

13) Aaron Gillane â€“ Patrickswell

14) Seamus Flanagan â€“ Feohanagh

15) Graeme Mulcahy â€“ Kilmallock

Subs:

16) Nicky Quaid â€“ Effin

17) Darragh Fanning â€“ Pallasgreen

18) Paddy Oâ€™Loughlin â€“ Kilmallock

19) Oisin Oâ€™Reilly â€“ Kilmallock

20) Andrew LaTouche â€“ Cosgrove Monaleen

21) William Oâ€™Meara â€“ Askeaton

22) Seamus Hickey â€“ Murroe Boher

