  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 19 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Clare safely book passage to Killarney with convincing win over Limerick

Clare will face Kerry in their Munster SFC semi-final for their third straight year.

By Declan Rooney Saturday 19 May 2018, 8:50 PM
33 minutes ago 2,284 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4023436
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Clare 1-22

Limerick 0-14

Declan Rooney reports from the Gaelic Grounds

LIMERICK WERE DENIED a first Munster championship win since 2012 as Clare eased their way into the provincial semi-final with Kerry in two weeks’ time.

This was a convincing win for the Banner men who showed the gulf between the sides as Colm Collins’s troops now head for Killarney and a semi-final clash with Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s Kerry for the third straight year.

Kieran Malone impressed up front for Clare with a 1-3 tally, while the defence was well marshalled by Aaron Fitzgerald and Cillian Brennan and Clare ran out easy winners.

Clare huddle before the game Clare huddle before the game Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Eoin Cleary curled over a lovely score after three minutes to start the scoring, and his forward colleagues Keelan Sexton and David Tubridy soon matched his tally to make it 0-3 to 0-0 after five minutes.

A foul on Jamie Lee allowed Sean McSweeney to get Limerick on the board, but Clare’s response was emphatic as Pearse Lillis, Jamie Malone and Cleary all found the target again – and only a great save from O’Sullivan denied Kieran Malone a goal.

But the Limerick defence was being carved open too easily, and after 18 minutes Kieran Malone exchanged passes with Jamie Malone, and Kieran round the net after his initial effort was well saved by O’Sullivan.

With Gary Brennan and Cathal O’Connor in control at midfield Clare were well on top at that stage, but to their credit Limerick responded with a couple of good scores as Jamie Lee and Danny Neville hit a couple of scores to trim the gap to six points.

A third Cleary score looked to have restored the natural order of the half nine minutes from the break, but with Lee and Neville instrumental, Limerick kept in touch. A free from McSweeney saw them hit back straight away, before Lee and Neville pointed again, which was followed by a great Paul White score to put a goal between the sides after 28 minutes.

Patrick Begley and Sean McSweeney with Cillian O’Dea Patrick Begley and Sean McSweeney with Cillian O’Dea Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

A great stop from Eamonn Tubridy halted Limerick’s run five minutes from the break, as points from Kieran Malone and David Tubridy, put Clare 1-9 to 0-7 ahead at half-time.

A foul and some dissent from Eoghan Collins allowed Lee to close the gap to four points early in the second-half, and by the 40thminute McSweeney pointed to put just a goal between the sides.

But Clare finally found their feet again after 13 barren minutes. Eimhin Courtney landed a great score, which was followed by four more unanswered points for Clare, with two of them coming from the boot of Cleary.

From there to the end it was a canter for Clare as substitute Gearoid O’Brien and Kerian Malone pointed in a 12 point win.

Scorers for Clare: Kieran Malone (1-3), Eoin Cleary (0-5), David Tubridy (0-3, 1f), Eimhin Courtney (0-2), Conor Finucane 0-2, Conal Ó nAinifein, Pearse Lillis, Cathal O’Connor, Keelan Sexton, Gearoid O’Brien, Gavin Cooney, Martin O’Leary, Jamie Malone (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: Sean McSweeney (0-5, 5f), Jamie Lee (0-3, 1f), Danny Neville (0-2), Josh Ryan (0-3, 2f), Paul White (0-1).

Clare

1 Eamon Tubridy (Doonbeg)

2 Gordon Kelly (Miltown Malbay)
3 Cillian Brennan (Clondegad)
4 Eoghan Collins (Ballyhaunis)

5 Cian O’Dea (Kilfenora)
6 Aaron Fitzgerald (Éire Óg)
7 Pearse Lillis (Cooraclare)

8 Gary Brennan (Clondegad)
9 Cathal O’Connor (Coolmeen)

10 Kieran Malone (Miltown Malbay)
11 Eoin Cleary (St Joseph’s, Miltown)
12 Jamie Malone (Corofin)

13 Eimhin Courtney (Éire Óg)
14 Keelan Sexton (Kilmurry Ibrickane)
15 David Tubridy (Doonbeg)

Subs

Conal Ó nAinifein for Kelly (42),
Gearoid O’Brien for Sexton (58),
Eanna O’Connor for Collins (69),
Gavin Cooney for D Tubridy (64),
Conor Finucane for K Malone (66),
Martin O’Leary for Courtney (67).

Limerick

1 Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen)

4 David Connolly (Adare)
3 Sean O’Dea (Kilteely Dromkeen)
5 Paul Maher (Adare)

12 Paul White (Rathkeale)
6 Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher Broadford)
7 Gordon Browne (Na Piarsaigh)

8 Darragh Treacy (St Kieran’s)
11 Michael Fitzgibbon (Feohanagh/Castlemahon)

14 Danny Neville (Ballysteen)
13 Sean McSweeney (St Kieran’s)
2 Gareth Noonan (Dromcollogher Broadford)

15 Jamie Lee (Newcastlewest)
9 Patrick Begley (Mungret St Pauls)
10 Peter Nash (Kildimo Pallaskenry)

Subs

Iain Corbett for Nash (44 BC),
Josh Ryan for Begley (49),
Killian Ryan for Lee (54),
Davy Lyons for Fitzgibbon (61),
Daniel Daly for Browne (61),
Padraig Scanlon for Neville (64)

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Laois take down Antrim to pick up first win of McDonagh Cup campaign

‘I’m a hurling person…I love being in the middle of them’ – Sheedy on joining Antrim cause

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Rooney
@decrooney
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
Ref review: Were the big calls in the Champions Cup final correct?
Best and Henderson ruled out of Champions Cup play-off as potential debutant makes Ulster bench
FOOTBALL
Celtic lift Scottish Cup to complete historic double treble
Celtic lift Scottish Cup to complete historic double treble
Tears aplenty as Buffon says farewell in final Juventus appearance after 17 seasons
Juventus hope to announce signing of Emre Can after Champions League final
LEINSTER
Leinster edge thrilling clash with Munster to secure Pro14 final against Scarlets
Leinster edge thrilling clash with Munster to secure Pro14 final against Scarlets
Fired-up Munster get first shot at toppling European champions Leinster
'We're always looking' - Leinster considering move for foreign signing
HURLING
Laois take down Antrim to pick up first win of McDonagh Cup campaign
Laois take down Antrim to pick up first win of McDonagh Cup campaign
'I’m a hurling person...I love being in the middle of them' - Sheedy on joining Antrim cause
Star forward Keaney ruled out as Dublin make one change for trip to Wexford
CHELSEA
'Cantona had the presence, just the way he stood. There was a period in the 90s when he was king'
'Cantona had the presence, just the way he stood. There was a period in the 90s when he was king'
Lampard: 'I don't know what Pogba is... He must wreck Jose's head'
19-year-old Chelsea youngster set to train with England World Cup squad

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie