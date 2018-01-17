  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Limerick complete deals for Cork City striker and ex-West Ham midfielder

Connor Ellis and Eoin Wearen will play under Tommy Barrett for his first season in charge at the Markets Field.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 17 Jan 2018, 1:45 PM
Updated 7 hours ago 5,436 Views 2 Comments
Connor Ellis under pressure from Robbie Williams while playing for Cork City against Limerick last March.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LIMERICK HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of striker Connor Ellis from Cork City on a two-year deal after the clubs agreed on an undisclosed fee.

Ellis becomes Tommy Barrett’s first signing as new Limerick manager after his appointment to succeed Neil McDonald at the Markets Field was confirmed on Sunday evening.

A native of Kealkill in West Cork, Ellis made his first-team debut for Cork City in 2015 after impressing for the club’s U19 side.

Having had a loan spell with Cobh Ramblers in 2016, Ellis featured regularly for City last season as they won the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and the FAI Cup. The 20-year-old made 29 appearances for John Caulfield’s side in all competitions, scoring five goals.

“Connor told me that he wants to go and get regular game-time,” John Caulfield said. “The challenge for him is to get to the next level and try and score goals regularly in the Premier Division.

“Of course, we would have preferred if Connor had stayed here, but we do accept that his wish was to move on and play regularly. On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank him for his contribution to the club and wish him the best of luck for the future.”

Soccer - FA Youth Cup - Fourth Round - West Ham United v Manchester United - Upton Park Eoin Wearen tangling with Manchester United's Paul Pogba during a 2011 FA Youth Cup game. Source: Stephen Pond

Following the announcement of the signing of Ellis, Limerick confirmed that 25-year-old midfielder Eoin Wearen has joined the club from Bohemians, where he was out of contract.

After spending five years at West Ham United, the Dubliner signed for Bohs in May 2014. Wearen, who also had a brief spell at Sligo Rovers, missed almost the entirety of the 2017 season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury. He made his comeback as a substitute in the Gypsies’ final game of the campaign — a 3-1 win over Finn Harps — in October.

Waterford bring in ex-Ireland U21 defender from Cork as Dundalk winger joins Galway

Shamrock Rovers snap up former Sheffield Utd and Ireland underage winger for 2018

Originally published 12:26 PM

