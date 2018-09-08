This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 8 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'If St Peter gets me at the gate, I couldn't be happier:' 98-year-old Limerick fan stars on The Late Late Show

John Hunt finally got to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup after Limerick ended a 45-year wait for All-Ireland success this year.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 8 Sep 2018, 10:01 AM
1 hour ago 4,007 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4225681
Image: RTÉ Player.
Image: RTÉ Player.

THE LATE LATE show returned to screens on Friday night and sport was a prominent feature throughout.

Ireland’s silver medalists at the Hockey World Cup made an appearance as did athletes Thomas Barr, Ellen Keane and Rhys McClenaghan, who all won medals at the European and Para-European championships this year.

But the star of the show was undoubtedly Limerick fan John Hunt who was introduced during a segment which featured the All-Ireland winning heroes from his native county.

98-year-old Hunt has been living in Chicago for some 70 years and was there to witness Limerick win the 1936 All-Ireland hurling final.

He finally got the chance to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup in a heartwarming scene on the Late Late Show.

“If St Peter gets me at the gate, I couldn’t be happier,” said Hunt about watching Limerick end a 45-year wait for another senior All-Ireland title this year.

Declan Hannon then brought the trophy over to Hunt who stretched out to shake the team captain’s hand before lifting the Liam MacCarthy up high to huge applause from the crowd.

“It feels great after 45 years,” he then shouted with joy as the cheering continued in the audience. 

To top it all off, Hannon then presented Hunt with the match ball from the All-Ireland final against Galway.

You can watch the section with the Limerick hurling team on the Late Late Show here and the full episode on the RTÉ Player here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'My conscience is really clear': Ramos unperturbed by potential Salah backlash
    'My conscience is really clear': Ramos unperturbed by potential Salah backlash
    'Our record against top teams is non-existent': Southgate still looking upwards ahead of Spain
    Red Star Belgrade fans banned from Liverpool and PSG Champions League away games
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It has not diminished my enthusiasm for the job one jot'
    'It has not diminished my enthusiasm for the job one jot'
    'I had butterflies in my belly' - Robinson reflects on international debut
    Ireland suffer heavy Nations League defeat on a miserable night in Cardiff
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Bold, youthful Wales blow away lumbering Ireland
    Bold, youthful Wales blow away lumbering Ireland
    Promising young Liverpool goalkeeper called up to train with Ireland's senior squad
    Ryan Giggs delighted with 17-year-old star Ethan Ampadu and 'magnificent' Wales
    WALES
    DBU reaches agreement with Denmark players to face Wales
    DBU reaches agreement with Denmark players to face Wales
    Ireland debut for Robinson as O'Neill names starting line-up to face Wales
    'There's no reason why he can't feel some part English and also be very proud to play for Ireland'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie