Patrickswell and Kilmallock advance to Limerick hurling semi-finals

PATRICKSWELL AND KILMALLOCK completed the Limerick SHC semi final line-up with two big quarter final wins in a Gaelic Grounds double-header this Sunday afternoon.

Gary Kirby’s Patrickswell had 13 points to spare over South Liberties, while John Brudair’s Kilmallock had 26 points to spare over Murroe-Boher.

Patrickswell now play Doon in the semi final, while there is a repeat of last year’s final in the other semi final when Kilmallock face Limerick and Munster club champions Na Piarsaigh.

In the first of Sunday’s double-header Kilmallock eased to a 4-27 to 0-13 win over Murroe-Boher.

Kilmallock had goals from Oisin O’Reilly and Robbie Hanley to build a 2-8 to 0-2 lead inside 20 minutes and they never looked back.

Graeme Mulcahy chipped in with three points for the winners, who were 2-11 to 0-7 up by the interval with Tobin brothers Pat and Seanie on the mark for Murroe-Boher.

Less than five minutes into the new half Paudie O’Brien had another Kilmallock goal and entering the final quarter the winners were 3-16 to 0-10 clear.

Jake Mulcahy added the fourth goal in the final minutes.

Patrickswell’s passage into the last four was just as smooth with a 1-26 to 1-13 win over South Liberties.

The sides were level on five occasions up to 0-7 each with just over 20 minutes played but then Patrickswell upped the ante.

By half time they were 1-13 to 0-9 ahead with Thomas O’Brien getting the goal just before the interval whistle. Calvin Carroll and Lar Considine were among the first half scores, while Liberties relied on the frees of Brian Ryan.

The one way traffic continued in the second half with South Liberties failing to score until the 17th minute.

Despite 19 wides, Patrickswell continued to add the points with Jason Gillane and Darragh Ahern scoring off the bench.

Liberties’ found a goal in injury time when Ryan blasted a free to the net.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!