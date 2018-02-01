  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 1 February, 2018
Davy Fitzgerald's LIT advance to quarter-finals with 17-point victory over Garda College

Clare’s Peter Duggan hit 2-10 en route to victory in the Fitzgibbon Cup.

By John Fallon Thursday 1 Feb 2018, 9:37 PM
1 hour ago 4,992 Views No Comments
Davy Fitzgerald has guided Limerick IT to another Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Limerick IT 3-18
Garda College 1-7

John Fallon reports from Templetuohy

PETER DUGGAN WENT on a scoring spree as Davy Fitzgerald’s Limerick IT advanced to the quarter-finals of the Fitzgibbon Cup.

They were always in control against a disappointing Garda College team in Templetuohy, and pulled away in the second-half.

Ten wides in the opening half meant that LIT only led by 0-7 to 1-2 at the interval, after Stephen Murray had given Garda College hope with a goal after eight minutes.

He reduced the margin just after the restart to suggest a close encounter might be on the cards in the second-half.

Peter Duggan and Ger Teehan Peter Duggan in action for Limerick IT in 2016. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

But Duggan took over and the Clare star struck for his opening goal after 36 minutes, with points quickly following from David Reidy, David Conroy and Oisin Kelly to lead by 1-11 to 1-3 with 22 minutes remaining.

Garda College never looked like getting in for the goals they needed to get back in contention.

Instead, it was another Clare star David Reidy who put further distance between the sides when he found the net to take a 2-15 to 1-4 lead into the closing quarter.

Garda College picked off a couple of points from Brian Murphy and Denis O’Connor but LIT just kept tacking on scores at the other end.

And they finished in style when Duggan blasted home his second goal from close range to send them into the quarter-finals with confidence.

Scorers for Limerick IT: Peter Duggan 2-10 (0-6f, 0-1 ’65)), David Reidy 1-1, David Conroy 0-2, Darren O’Connor 0-2, Oisin Kelly 0-1, Shane Gleeson 0-1, Willie Connors 0-1

Scorers for Garda College: Stephen Murray 1-2, Eoin Sheehan 0-2, Denis O’Connor 0-2, Nicky Cleere 0-1, Brian Murphy 0-1.

Limerick IT

1. Bryan O’Loughlin

18. Darren Moran
13. Jason McCarthy
17. James Quigley

12. Andrew La Touche Cosgrave
6. Sean Ryan
2. Jack Quaid

10. David Conroy
11. Willie Connors

7. Shane Gleeson
8. David Reidy
5. Diarmaid Byrnes

22. Ronan Murphy
15. Oisin Kelly
14. Peter Duggan

Subs:

21. Darren O’Connell for Murphy (24)
20. Brendan O’Connor for Gleeson (46)
9. Robert Byrnes for Conroy (55)
27. Mark O’Keeffe for Kelly (57)
4. Eoin Quilty for Reidy (57)

Garda College

1. Seamus Murphy

2. Eoin Grant
3. Ciaran Wallace
4. Kieran Histon

5. Mark Heffernan
6. Brian Murphy
7. Liam Varley

8. Damien Donoghue
9. Kieran Russell

10. Michael J Carroll
11. Kevin Tarrant
12. Nicky Cleere

21. Eoin Sheehan
14. Denis O Connor
15. Stephen Murray

Subs:

30. Brendan McSweeney for Varley (48)
17. Dwayne Sheehy for Histon (56)

Referee: Rory McGann (Clare).

