Departing Graham Burke signs off with another goal as Rovers leave Limerick with the spoils

LIMERICK 0

SHAMROCK ROVERS 2

Tom Clancy reports from Markets Field

GRAHAM BURKE FINISHED his Shamrock Rovers career with another goal as Shamrock Rovers eased to a 2-0 victory over Limerick at Markets Field. He added to Joel Coustrains late first-half strike.

The result leaves Limerick struggling in ninth spot, while the Hoops rise to fourth, as the midseason break commences. The Super Blues have picked up just six points at home this term, while Stephen Bradley has seen his since win just twice on the road, both in Limerick.

The hosts rarely threatened, however Limerick went close on the quarter-hour through Daniel Kearns. 16-year-old ‘keeper Gavin Bazulu and defender Joey O’Brien denied the midfielder in quick succession.

Pacey winger Coustrain broke the deadlock with just seconds remaining in the first half, capitalising on a the hosts’ failure to clear their lines. Mistakes continue to hamper Limerick and Coustrain ensured another was punished as the sides headed for the interval.

Burke added his 13th league strike of the season moments after the restart, firing home from inside the penalty area.

The Preston-bound attacker then almost added to his wondergoal archive with a thunderbolt of free-kick from 30-yards, smashing the outside of the post as Rovers looked to kill the contest.

Graham Burke celebrates his goal with Ronan Finn Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Ronan Finn tested Brendan Clarke late on, and in truth the result was rarely in doubt.

Bradley and his side weren’t made to sweat as Limerick were unable to get anything going in attack as Bazunu secured a second clean sheet.

The low attendance will further highlight the struggles facing the Blues, though the away support will be delighted with their side’s performance.

Limerick FC: Brendan Clarke; Kilian Cantwell, Killian Brouder, Eoin Wearen, Billy Dennehy; Shane Duggan, Cian Coleman, Shane Tracy (Colm Walsh O’Loughlen 77), Daniel Kearns, William Fitzgerald (Karl O’Sullivan 65); Mark O’Sullivan

Shamrock Rovers: Gavin Bazunu; Ethan Boyle, Joey O’Brien, Lee Grace, Sean Kavanagh; Sam Bone (Brandon Kavanagh 67), Greg Bolger, Ronan Finn; Joel Coustrain, Graham Burke (David McAllister 85), Dan Carr (Sean Boyd 76)

Referee: Seán Grant