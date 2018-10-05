This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Limerick v Wexford and a repeat of the 2018 Munster final - Super 11s semi draw

Clare, Cork, Limerick and Wexford will all line out in Fenway Park on 18 November.

By Emma Duffy Friday 5 Oct 2018, 10:43 AM
It's Limerick v Wexford and Clare v Cork.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

2018 ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Limerick will face Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford while Super 11s holders Clare will go head-to-head with Cork in this year’s semi-finals at Fenway Park.

The action kicks off in Boston on Sunday, 18 November with the four sides doing battle for the Players Champions Cup at the home of the Red Sox.

The all-Munster clash of Cork and Clare, a repeat of this year’s provincial decider, is first up while Limerick and Wexford will follow suit as they vie for a final spot.

The day kicks off at 12.30pm and all three games — the two semi-finals and the final — will be broadcast live on TG4, GAAGO and NESN in the United States.

The official draw took place in the Irish Consulate Boston this morning, presided over by Consul General Shane Cahill alongside Paul Flynn and Aidan Browne of the Gaelic Players Association (GPA).

Clare players celebrate reaching the final Clare won it out last year. Source: Emily Harney/INPHO

Super 11s, a modified version of hurling, is the brainchild of the GPA.

It’s designed for smaller pitches with just 11 players on each side. The only way to score is under the crossbar into the net, with a goal inside the designated scoring zone worth three points, and a score from outside worth five.

