  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 18 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lippi: Nothing can tarnish Buffon as a player or a man

The goalkeeper’s reputation remains intact despite his red card against Real Madrid, according to Marcello Lippi.

By The42 Team Wednesday 18 Apr 2018, 8:25 AM
44 minutes ago 570 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3963697
The pair won a World Cup together.
Image: Imago/PA Images
The pair won a World Cup together.
The pair won a World Cup together.
Image: Imago/PA Images

FORMER ITALY AND Juventus coach Marcello Lippi believes nothing can tarnish Gianluigi Buffon’s career despite the goalkeeper’s red card against Real Madrid.

Buffon was sent off late in Juve’s Champions League quarter-final exit at the hands of Madrid after angrily confronting referee Michael Oliver over a spot-kick awarded to the La Liga giants.

The 40-year-old slammed Oliver in an emotional outburst post-match, leading to criticism of the shot-stopper.

But Lippi said Buffon’s reputation remained intact, while insisting Oliver got the decision wrong.

“There is nothing that can tarnish Gianluigi Buffon’s splendid career at all, either as a player or a man,” he said.

“Nobody could expect such a game. The same goes for Roma [against Barcelona], to be honest. But Juve and Roma were exceptional.

For Juventus, there was only an incorrect decision by the referee, who is very good, but in my opinion made a mistake in that case, and destroyed a fantastic Juventus performance.”

While Juve bowed out after the late drama, Roma reached the semi-finals following an incredible comeback against Barcelona.

Juventus are still on pace to win Serie A, with the side holding a six-point lead on second-placed Napoli.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Fardy determined not to come up short again
Fardy determined not to come up short again
'He's just incredible' - Murray the main man for Munster ahead of France trip
Earls return to training could give Munster 'a massive boost' for Racing tie
FOOTBALL
Lippi: Nothing can tarnish Buffon as a player or a man
Lippi: Nothing can tarnish Buffon as a player or a man
Celta Vigo push them close but 10-man Barca hang on to unbeaten record
Spurs miss chance to strengthen top-four claim as they're held by Brighton
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool confirmed to face Man United in second biggest stadium in the world
Liverpool confirmed to face Man United in second biggest stadium in the world
Salah a serious rival to Messi and Ronaldo in Ballon d'Or battle, says former Liverpool great
5 defining matches in Manchester City's title-winning campaign
PREMIER LEAGUE
Everton have asked their fans to rate Big Sam's performance as manager
Everton have asked their fans to rate Big Sam's performance as manager
Celtic youngster ignores Man United transfer talk to plan 'long term'
Aguero forced to undergo knee surgery after unpunished Young challenge
MANCHESTER CITY
Where do Manchester City stand among the Premier League's greatest teams?
Where do Manchester City stand among the Premier League's greatest teams?
After claiming the title, Man City on course to break Chelsea's record Premier League points tally
Jose Mourinho: 'City won because they were the best team'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie