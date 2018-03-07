Two Premier League sides hosted second legs tonight.
WE’VE ANOTHER BIG European night in store, with two Champions League last 16 second legs scheduled.
At Wembley Stadium, Spurs will look to send last year’s beaten finalists Juventus packing after their encouraging 2-2 draw in Turin.
Meanwhile, Man City are effectively through to the quarter-finals thanks to a 4-0 first leg victory over Basel. The Premier League leaders host Swiss opposition at the Etihad Stadium.
Team news from London. The suspended Serge Aurier, who has been poor in recent weeks, is replaced by Kieran Trippier but, otherwise, it’s the team that beat Huddersfield over the weekend.
Argentine attacker Paulo Dybala missed the first leg but he starts in place of the injured Mario Mandzukic. Andrea Barzagli and Blaise Matuidi also face Spurs for the first time in this year’s competition.
Tottenham: Lloris, Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dembele, Dier, Eriksen, Alli, Kane, Son.
Juventus: Buffon, Barzagli, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi, Dybala, Higuain, Douglas Costa.
Over in Manchester, Pep Guardiola has rung in the changes with Claudio Bravo, John Stones, Danilo, captain Yaya Toure, Gabriel Jesus and teenager Phil Foden coming in.
Basel boss Raphael Wicky, meanwhile, has made five switches in personnel.
Manchester City: Bravo, Danilo, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Ilkay Gundogan, Yaya Toure, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Sane, Jesus.
Basel: Vaclik, Frei, Lacroix, Suchy, Lang, Zuffi, Serey Die, Riveros, Bua, Oberlin, Elyounoussi.
Barring a miracle, Man City are on the way into the quarters. The other tie is delicately-poised, however. So who do you see progressing tonight?
“There are many similarities between Kane and [Gabriel] Batistuta. I think the comparison is very appropriate in terms of physical strength, athleticism and finishing.
Kane has been in outstanding form. There is no doubt at the moment he is among the top two or three best strikers in the world.”
High praise for the Tottenham striker from Juve’s legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.
The game are just about to get going. We’ll be focused on the big one between Spurs and Juve while bringing you major updates from Man City v Basel.
But first, a minute’s silence for Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, who passed away at the age of 31 earlier this week. Unlike in Paris last night, the silence was respected throughout the ground.
Kick-off – The game has begun and Spurs, in all white, immediately go on the attack. Juventus are wearing a change strip of yellow and blue.
A quickly-taken free-kick finds Son and he crosses to a central area, but it’s headed away from danger.
Down the other end, Higuain looks to find the run of Matuidi but it’s slightly over-hit.
Douglas Costa takes down a diagonal ball and whips a cross to the back post. It’s marginally too high for Higuain though.
GOAL! Manchester City 1-0 Basel [5-0 on aggregate] (Gabriel Jesus)
Bernardo Silva finds the Brazilian striker and he taps home from close range.
It’s been a while…
Eriksen plays through Kane and he gets hold of possession inside the Juventus box. Chiellini goes to ground and touches the ball with his hand before the England striker is eventually snuffed out. Decent penalty shout.
Chance! Alli threads a ball through to Kane. He muscles his way past Chiellini and rounds Buffon but finds the sidenetting from an acute angle.
Penalty shout! Costa breaks into the box and Vertonghen doesn’t get a touch of the ball with his challenge. There’s contact and the Brazilian winger goes down. Referee waves to play on. Looked a stone wall.
GOAL! Manchester City 1-1 Basel [5-1 on aggregate] (Mohamed Elyounoussi)
Basel are level on the night now but they’ve got a mountain to climb.
Major pressure from Spurs results in Buffon having to make a save from Son’s header.
Dier’s deflected shot rolls kindly into the body of Buffon. Tottenham look the most likely to score at the moment but it’s end-to-end.
Yellow card – Vertonghen goes into the book for a late challenge on Dybala.
Save! Benetia only heads out as far as Alli and the Englishman sends a snapshot at goal. Buffon gets down to make the stop.
Replays show Barzagli standing on Son a couple of times before the Spurs man has a bit of a kick out at his marker. That’s ugly stuff from the Italian defender, in particular.
Booking – Alex Sandro is cautioned for a slight trip on Trippier.
That. Was. Close. Son rampages forward with Kane in support but he opts to go alone and is inches away from finding the back of the net.
GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Juventus [3-2 on aggregate] (Heung-Min Son)
Spurs are ahead on the night and ahead in the tie! Barzagli gets an initial block in on Alli after a through-ball from Eriksen, but Trippier squares to Son with the follow-up. Although his scuffed shot is far from perfect, it catches out Buffon, who’s lying on the ground.
Juve look to hit back straight away but Pjanic drags an effort wide of the mark.
Half-time: Tottenham 1-0 Juventus [3-2 on aggregate]
There were a couple of penalty shouts during that first half, but this was the most blatant…Source: Masic 99/YouTube
Second half – Spurs are in the driving seat at the moment, and there are 45 minutes between them and the last eight of European football’s premier club competition.
No changes on either side at half-time by the way.
Yellow card – Benatia next into the book after catching Alli. He’s out of their next European game.
Another yellow – Chiellini jumps into Alli to prevent the counter-attack and takes a booking for his sins. That’s three of Juve’s back four now with cautions.
And one more – Not it’s Alli who takes the booking for a high boot, which Khedira kicks before going down in a heap.
Son is fed out on the left and he cuts inside but can’t find the top corner with a curling effort.
Substitutions – Juventus boss Max Allegri takes off Matuidi for Ghanaian Kwadwo Asamoah. He has taken up the left-back position to allow Alex Sandro to push forward.
Moments later, Stephan Lichtsteiner replaces Benatia.
Wasted opportunity – Sanchez’s half-clearance falls to Dybala and the ex-Palermo man slices a half-volley high and wide. It hasn’t been his or his team’s night so far.
GOAL! Tottenham 1-1 Juventus [3-3 on aggregate] (Gonzalo Higuain)
I spoke too soon… Substitute Lichtsteiner gets the cross in, Khedira heads on and Higuain finishes with a clinical flick. Game on,
GOAL! Tottenham 1-2 Juventus [3-4 on aggregate] (Paulo Dybala)
Wow, what a turnaround that is! Higuain links up with compatriot Dybala, who races through on goal and beats Lloris well.
Manchester City 1-1 Basel [5-2 on aggregate] (Michael Lang)
Spurs sub – Eric Dier makes way for Erik Lamela as Tottenham go in search of a goal.
Spurs have been rocked by the two goals in such a short space of time and Juve, as you would expect, have their tails up. Here’s goalscorer Dybala celebrating.
That’s a super interception! Eriksen picks out Son and he tries to feed Kane but Chiellini is on-hand to make a vital block.
Oooh! Eriksen’s strike from just inside the box is deflected off a yellow shirt behind with Buffon knowing little about it.
That wasn’t far away at all. Son is so close to adding a second with a fine attempt.
Change – Midfielder Stefano Stuaro is on to do some defensive work as Higuain trudges off. Time running out for Spurs.
This could be interesting. Former Juventus striker Fernando Llorente has just been brought on for Tottenham. It’s likely to be backs-to-the-wall stuff for the visitors during these remaining minutes.
Yellow card – Chiellini throws his body on the line from Eriksen, before Dembele fouls Dybala and goes into the book.
HOW HAS THAT STAYED OUT? Davis’ cross is headed goalward by Kane. It bounces into the ground and beats Buffon, but clips the post.
We’re into the three minutes of added time and it looks like Spurs are heading out. Trippier puts a ball across the goalmouth but it’s cut out.
Full-time: Manchester City 1-2 Basel [5-2 on aggregate]
That’s them through to the quarters.
Full-time: Tottenham 1-2 Juventus [3-4 on aggregate]
Spurs are out of Europe!
