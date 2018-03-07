Flag

7:10PM · WEDNESDAY

WE’VE ANOTHER BIG European night in store, with two Champions League last 16 second legs scheduled.

At Wembley Stadium, Spurs will look to send last year’s beaten finalists Juventus packing after their encouraging 2-2 draw in Turin.

Meanwhile, Man City are effectively through to the quarter-finals thanks to a 4-0 first leg victory over Basel. The Premier League leaders host Swiss opposition at the Etihad Stadium.