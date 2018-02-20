As it happened: Chelsea v Barcelona, Champions League, round of 16

6:57PM · TUESDAY

LIVERPOOL, MANCHESTER CITY and Tottenham did their chances of qualifying for the quarter finals of the Champions League no harm a week ago, and tonight it’s the turn of another Premier League club — 2012 winners Chelsea.

However, Antonio Conte’s side have it all to do if they are to send Barcelona packing. These clubs last met six years ago, when the Blues got the better of the Catalan giants — 3-2 on aggregate over two legs — on their way to victory in the tournament under Roberto Di Matteo.

And here are five classic European ties between Chelsea and Barca.