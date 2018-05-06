LIVE: Chelsea v Liverpool, Premier League

Chelsea take on Liverpool, with the Reds needing a win to guarantee Champions League football next year.
Liveblog
Confirmation of today’s teams…
Team to face Liverpool: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Cahill (c), Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso; Hazard, Giroud.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 6, 2018
Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Zappacosta, Emerson, Barkley, Pedro, Willian #CHELIV pic.twitter.com/VWuon4wkAk
ðŸ“‹ Here's how your Reds line up for this afternoon's game! ðŸ”´#CHELIV ðŸ‘‰ https://t.co/C7ZstaM2Rh pic.twitter.com/hoN8JzoYxn— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 6, 2018
Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.
Kick off for the game is at 4.30pm.
