LIVE: Australia v Ireland, June series second Test

28 mins ago

A very good morning to you, sportsfans.

We know you’ve got a long day ahead of you with World Cup, US Open and GAA to keep an eye on, but stick with us through to lunchtime and I can (almost) guarantee a contest that will not disappoint.

Ireland have been reeling since losing a teak-tough opening Test to Australia last Saturday. With a Grand Slam in their pocket, losing is an unfamiliar taste for Joe Schmidt’s squad and they have Dan Leavy and Johnny Sexton back in harness today in a bid to level up the three-Test series.

Kick-off is at 11am on Sky Sports Action, ample time to get a hearty breakfast into you before then.