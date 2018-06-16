LIVE: Australia v Ireland, June series second Test

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here’s a reminder of the teams named earlier this week. Michael Cheika’s Wallabies are unchanged, while incoming Munster lock Tadhg Beirne will hope to win his first Test cap from the bench.

Can the addition of Ringrose, Conway, Sexton, Leavy and a new front row make the difference?

Australia:

15. Israel Folau
14. Dane Haylett-Petty
13. Samu Kerevi
12. Kurtley Beale
11. Marika Koroibete
10. Bernard Foley
9. Will Genia

1. Scott Sio
2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa
3. Sekope Kepu
4. Izack Rodda
5. Adam Coleman
6. David Pocock
7. Michael Hooper (captain)
8. Caleb Timu

Replacements:

16. Tolu Latu
17. Allan Alaalatoa
18. Taniela Tupou
19. Rob Simmons
20. Lukhan Tui
21. Pete Samu
22. Nick Phipps
23. Reece Hodge

Ireland:

15. Rob Kearney
14. Andrew Conway
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Keith Earls
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy
2. Niall Scannell
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. James Ryan
5. Devin Toner
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Dan Leavy
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring
17. Jack McGrath
18. Andrew Porter
19. Tadhg Beirne
20. Jordi Murphy
21. John Cooney
22. Joey Carbery
23. Jordan Larmour

A very good morning to you, sportsfans.

We know you’ve got a long day ahead of you with World Cup, US Open and GAA to keep an eye on, but stick with us through to lunchtime and I can (almost) guarantee a contest that will not disappoint.

Ireland have been reeling since losing a teak-tough opening Test to Australia last Saturday. With a Grand Slam in their pocket, losing is an unfamiliar taste for Joe Schmidt’s squad and they have Dan Leavy and Johnny Sexton back in harness today in a bid to level up the three-Test series.

Kick-off is at 11am  on Sky Sports Action, ample time to get a hearty breakfast into you before then.

