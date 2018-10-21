We’re going minute-by-minute as the four-time champions meet in France.
You want team-sheets? Voila!
Toulouse:
15. Thomas Ramos
14. Cheslin Kolbe
13. Sofiane Guitoune
12. Romain Ntamack
11. Maxime Médard
10. Zack Holmes
9. Sébastien Bézy
1. Clément Castets
2. Julien Marchand
3. Charlie Faumuina
4. Florian Verhaeghe
5. Joe Tekori
6. Rynhardt Elstadt
7. Alban Placines
8. Selevasio Tolofua
Replacements:
16. Leonardo Ghiraldini
17. David Faimafiliotama’ita’i Ainuu
18. Maks Van Dyk
19. Pierre Gayraud
20. Louis Madaule
21. Yoann Huget
22. Antoine Dupont
23. Arthur Bonneval
Leinster:
15. Jordan Larmour
14. Joe Tomane
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Luke McGrath
1. Cian Healy
2. Seán Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. James Tracy
17. Jack McGrath
18. Andrew Porter
19. Scott Fardy
20. Seán O’Brien
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Ross Byrne
23. Rory O’Loughlin
Currently in action are Newcastle Falcons, and they are on course for a second win in their pool, but Montpellier are closing in fast.
16-12 the gap there with 15 minutes to go.
Afternoon, rugby fans.
We’re deep into week two of the Heineken Champions Cup and we’ve got an afternoon treat ahead to brighten up your Sunday.
Four-time champions Toulouse are looking to back up their win over Bath and host freshly-inducted members of the four-time winners club, Leinster.
Kick-off is coming up at 15.15, Irish time, BT Sport 2 is the channel if you’re after it.
