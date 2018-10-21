This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 21 October, 2018
6,101 Views 13 Comments
You want team-sheets? Voila!

Toulouse:

15. Thomas Ramos
14. Cheslin Kolbe
13. Sofiane Guitoune
12. Romain Ntamack
11. Maxime Médard
10. Zack Holmes
9. Sébastien Bézy

1. Clément Castets
2. Julien Marchand
3. Charlie Faumuina
4. Florian Verhaeghe
5. Joe Tekori
6. Rynhardt Elstadt
7. Alban Placines
8. Selevasio Tolofua

Replacements:

16. Leonardo Ghiraldini
17. David Faimafiliotama’ita’i Ainuu
18. Maks Van Dyk
19. Pierre Gayraud
20. Louis Madaule
21. Yoann Huget
22. Antoine Dupont
23. Arthur Bonneval 

Leinster: 

15. Jordan Larmour 
14. Joe Tomane 
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe 
10. Johnny Sexton 
9. Luke McGrath 

1. Cian Healy 
2. Seán Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. James Tracy
17. Jack McGrath
18. Andrew Porter
19. Scott Fardy 
20. Seán O’Brien
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Ross Byrne
23. Rory O’Loughlin

Currently in action are Newcastle Falcons, and they are on course for a second win in their pool, but Montpellier are closing in fast. 

16-12 the gap there with 15 minutes to go.

Afternoon, rugby fans.

We’re deep into week two of the Heineken Champions Cup and we’ve got an afternoon treat ahead to brighten up your Sunday.

Four-time champions Toulouse are looking to back up their win over Bath and host freshly-inducted members of the four-time winners club, Leinster.

Kick-off is coming up at 15.15, Irish time, BT Sport 2 is the channel if you’re after it.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

