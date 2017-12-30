LIVE: Liverpool v Leicester, Premier League

  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 30 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

11,503 Views 20 Comments
Share
35Mins

Liverpool continue to threaten every time they attack.

Schmeichel, meanwhile, is frustrating the crowd by taking a long time for a kick-out.

31Mins

Robertson surges into the box and goes down amid claims for a penalty, which are subsequently dismissed by the referee.

Looking at the replay, it would have been a very soft spot kick to award.

25Mins

An audacious attempt from Joe Gomez narrowly misses the top corner.

Liverpool continue to look very dangerous and have actually played pretty well aside from the concession of the early goal.

23Mins

22Mins

Firmino forces Schmeichel to make a decent save, after Leicester are dispossessed in their own half.

Liverpool are attacking them pretty relentlessly now.

21Mins

So close!

Firmino and Salah link up well down the right. The Egypt international subsequently sprints through on goal, but then uncharacteristically puts the ball wide.

16Mins

Coutinho finds space and shoots just outside the box. However, it’s straight at Schmeichel, who saves relatively comfortably.

Liverpool have been dominant since the goal.

14Mins

Chance for Liverpool, as Salah beats the offside trap.

However, the defender does well to get back and stop Salah getting a shot on target.

4Mins

5Mins

Liverpool are caught trying to play it out from the back, with Iborra winning possession.

Mahrez subsequently plays it to Vardy for a simple finish.

1Mins

We’re under way…

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

As always, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the game. E-mail paul@the42.ie, tweet @the42_ie, post a message to our Facebook wall, or leave a comment below.

You may need to refresh the page for YouTube videos and other elements to display correctly.

Kick off for the games is at 3pm.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
LIVE: Liverpool v Leicester, Premier League
LIVE: Liverpool v Leicester, Premier League
'I can't buy six players for £100m' - Mourinho complains again about Man City spending power
Guardiola would win the title with Man United - Carragher
FOOTBALL
In-demand Evans looks to be on the way out as Pardew plans to bring in a striker
In-demand Evans looks to be on the way out as Pardew plans to bring in a striker
'My form is not really something I think about too much'
Wenger 'not fearful' of Arsenal losing star man in January
HURLING
Quiz: Do you know what county these 2017 hurling club winners are from?
Quiz: Do you know what county these 2017 hurling club winners are from?
18 for 18: Daire Connery a Cork hurling prospect that shone over the past year
'One of the greatest players to set foot on the playing field': Tributes pour in as Michael Fennelly retires
LIVERPOOL
Van Dijk's former boss believes he can become the world's best defender
Van Dijk's former boss believes he can become the world's best defender
How well do you remember the Premier League year?
'Nope. No, no, no': Guardiola insists that Man City were never in for £75m van Dijk
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie