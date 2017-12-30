LIVE: Liverpool v Leicester, Premier League

Liverpool take on Leicester, as Jurgen Klopp’s side continue their bid for a top-four spot.
Liverpool continue to threaten every time they attack.
Schmeichel, meanwhile, is frustrating the crowd by taking a long time for a kick-out.
Robertson surges into the box and goes down amid claims for a penalty, which are subsequently dismissed by the referee.
Looking at the replay, it would have been a very soft spot kick to award.
An audacious attempt from Joe Gomez narrowly misses the top corner.
Liverpool continue to look very dangerous and have actually played pretty well aside from the concession of the early goal.
Liverpool creating plenty. Two great chances for Salah before Firmino forces Schmeichel into a good stop. Entertaining so far.— Chris McKenna (@cmckennasport) December 30, 2017
Firmino forces Schmeichel to make a decent save, after Leicester are dispossessed in their own half.
Liverpool are attacking them pretty relentlessly now.
So close!
Firmino and Salah link up well down the right. The Egypt international subsequently sprints through on goal, but then uncharacteristically puts the ball wide.
Coutinho finds space and shoots just outside the box. However, it’s straight at Schmeichel, who saves relatively comfortably.
Liverpool have been dominant since the goal.
Chance for Liverpool, as Salah beats the offside trap.
However, the defender does well to get back and stop Salah getting a shot on target.
Vardy gives Leicester the lead at Anfield. Liverpool really do need to sign a central defender.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 30, 2017
Liverpool are caught trying to play it out from the back, with Iborra winning possession.
Mahrez subsequently plays it to Vardy for a simple finish.
LIVERPOOL 0-1 LEICESTER (VARDY 2)
We’re under way…
Liverpool v Leicester today. The Reds have lost just five league games in 2017 and will look to avoid their sixth in their last one of the year against the Foxes.— Chris McKenna (@cmckennasport) December 30, 2017
Confirmation of today’s starting XIs…
Today's #LFC side to face @LCFC...https://t.co/nMuYXhdlI3 pic.twitter.com/Xi9v9VasWU— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 30, 2017
Here's how the Foxes will shape up for #LivLei 👇— Leicester City (@LCFC) December 30, 2017
Schmeichel; Amartey, Maguire, Morgan (c), Fuchs, Mahrez, Iborra, Ndidi, Albrighton, Gray, Vardy.
Subs: Hamer, Dragovic, Slimani, Okazaki, James, Thomas, Musa. pic.twitter.com/TgORqLHhTK
