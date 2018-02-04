  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

You may need to refresh the page for YouTube videos and other elements to display correctly.

Kick off for the game is at 4.30pm.

Liverpool will take confidence from Tottenham’s woeful away record against other ‘big six’ sides.

In 18 games, they have lost 11 and won just once since Mauricio Pochettino took over — that sole victory came in February 2016 at Manchester City.

The North Londoners’ record at Anfield is also pretty poor, winning there just twice in 25 Premier League fixtures.

4Mins

Liverpool have started aggressively.

They’re pressing Tottenham very high up the pitch.

6Mins

The ball deflects favourably to Salah.

The Egypt international capitalises on Spurs’ high line and finishes with aplomb.

12Mins

Tottenham are seeing a bit more of the ball now.

However, the visitors have yet to really threaten their opponents’ goal.

14Mins

Sanchez slips allowing Mane to break down the left.

Vertonghen does well to intercept the attacker’s cross.

Better from Spurs.

Eriksen plays a testing through ball that Alexander-Arnold is forced to clear away for a corner.

17Mins

Looking at the replay of the goal again, it stemmed from a poor ball by Dier, who unwittingly played Salah through on goal.

Those type of mistakes are routinely punished in the big games.

20Mins

Son turns inside the box, but Van Dijk gets a block in to prevent the shot on target.

It’s that kind of reading of the game that led Liverpool to pay so much money for the Dutch international.

As I type, Alexander-Arnold plays through Milner, who fires the ball just wide from a tight angle on the edge of the box.

21Mins

Son tries to play Kane through but his pass is intercepted.

It’s been a very entertaining, fast-paced start to this game.

24Mins

Alexander-Arnold, who’s been a big threat down the right, produces a brilliant cross.

Firmino can’t quite connect with it properly though, and his effort goes wide.

27Mins

An interesting stat from Sky — Harry Kane has had just four touches so far.

Tottenham have not been able to get their main man in the game.

29Mins

Kane gets a rare touch of the ball, before his shot is deflected wide.

Tottenham have grown into this game, after a slow start.

35Mins

Liverpool have been very good without the ball.

Tottenham have continually seen their attacks broken up prematurely by the Reds’ hard-working stars.

37Mins

Spurs have had 58% of the possession so far.

Liverpool, though, have been far more threatening on the ball, with the visitors rarely looking like scoring.

As I type, Van Dijk forces Lloris into a save with a header from a free kick.

39Mins

Henderson does well to win the ball off Kane.

Liverpool continue to look that bit sharper than their opponents.

43Mins

Can almost rugby tackles Dembele.

That was an exception, but in general, Liverpool have pressed the experienced Spurs midfielder really well.

As I type, the ball falls to Dembele on the edge of the box following a half-cleared free kick, but Lloris gets down well to save a powerful shot.

We’ve played 40 minutes, and that is Spurs’ first attempt on target.

44Mins

Alexander-Arnold gets booked for a rash challenge on Davies.

Eriksen’s subsequent free kick just misses the onrushing Dier.

48Mins

52Mins

Liverpool continue to break up Tottenham’s attacks expertly.

Spurs just can’t find any rhythm in their play and have barely threatened at all in the opposition’s final third.

55Mins

Eriksen finds space inside the box, but his cross misses the onrushing Kane.

That’s just a reminder to Liverpool that this game is far from over, despite Tottenham’s toothless display so far.

59Mins

Alli flicks through to Son.

Karius does well though to get out quickly and block the shot.

61Mins

This is probably Spurs’ best spell.

The visitors are starting to look a little more threatening in attack.

65Mins

The first changes of the game are made.

Oxlade-Chamberlain and Wijnaldum replace Henderson and Mane.

71Mins

Tottenham have really dominated possession for the last 15 minutes.

However, the visitors have still rarely tested Karius and are struggling to create clear-cut chances.

As I type, Alli gets booked for diving. It’s the correct decision, as replays show.

73Mins

Tottenham make an attacking change.

Lamela replaces Sanchez. That means Dier will probably slot into the backline.

75Mins

Spurs have had 65% possession in this half.

Liverpool have failed to replicate the energy they showed in the first period.

77Mins

Good ball in by Davies that Lovren is well positioned to clear.

Liverpool’s defence attract plenty of flak, but both centre backs have been excellent today.

79Mins

Both sides are starting to tire now unsurprisingly, given the frenetic pace at which this game has invariably been played.

There is much more space available and more potential for goals and mistakes as a result.

80Mins

Another change for Spurs.

Dembele is replaced by Wanyama.

83Mins

Wanyama is just on and he produces an absolutely brilliant goal from the edge of the area, powering home an unstoppable shot after a cross is only half cleared.

Liverpool have looked increasingly vulnerable in this second half and that equaliser is deserved.

86Mins

Kane was offside, and the two officials are now having a long conversation.

The penalty is still being given, it seems.

87Mins

PENALTY SAVED!

88Mins

Kane sees his penalty saved.

Justice was done there, as the spot kick should never have been awarded in the first place.

90Mins

It was a poor penalty from Kane.

He looked awkward in the run-up.

90Mins

Incredible stuff!

Salah wriggles away from three defenders down the right, before lifting the ball over Lloris.

90Mins

Kane shows impressive nerve to convert.

What a finish to this game!

Right, that’s all from me. Thanks for reading and commenting.

You can read our match report here.

