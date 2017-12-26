LIVE: Man United v Burnley, Premier League

  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 26 December, 2017
The ball rebounds in the box to Lingard, who fires the ball home superbly.

Is there time for a United winner?

91Mins

A cross falls to Luke Shaw, whose volley is blocked.

This afternoon’s game has been full of instances of Burnley players throwing their bodies in front of the ball.

88Mins

Walters does well to buy a free kick and take the pressure off Burnley.

That’s intelligent play from the Ireland international.

84Mins

Burnley have actually looked better since Vokes came on and they went to two up top.

They now have another out ball to relieve the pressure.

82Mins

Burnley make another change.

Walters is on for Barnes.

85Mins

Young crosses to Mkhitaryan who heads off target.

The Englishman has probably been United’s most influential player today.

80Mins

There’s a good sight for Irish football fans.

Jon Walters looks set to make a return, from the bench, after a long absence through injury.

75Mins

The ball falls to Mata on the edge of the box, but he tamely chips it into Pope’s arms.

United continue to dominate, but are struggling to break down this stubborn Burnley rearguard.

70Mins

Bardsley gets booked for a late challenge on Mhitaryan.

Pogba curls the ensuing free kick just over.

69Mins

Burnley make a first change.

Defour, who scored the second goal, is replaced by Vokes.

68Mins

Rashford has a free kick in a wide area.

He overhits it, however, adding to the increasingly impatient home crowd’s frustration.

66Mins

Pope does well to collect Young’s cross.

It’s been a busy day for the Burnley goalkeeper, and he’s performed admirably so far.

63Mins

Lukaku gets his head to a Rashford cross, but can’t direct his effort on goal.

You get the feeling this is going to be a long final half hour for Burnley.

61Mins

61Mins

Arfield and Mkhitaryan get involved in an argument off the ball.

The Armenian gets booked as a result.

58Mins

55Mins

Lingard does brilliantly to back-flick home Young’s cross.

Game on.

53Mins

So close!

Lingard hits the crossbar via a deflection off Pope’s head from Young’s cross, before Long clears.

48Mins

United have made two changes at half-time.

Lingard and Mkhitaryan replace Rojo and Ibrahimovic.

The changes mean Matic will now go back to centre-back.

45Mins

Momentary panic, as De Gea drops Taylor’s cross, before United clear.

Burnley subsequently win a corner, as Young heads away a dangerous-looking cross.

47Mins

Long clears a United corner.

United have looked dangerous from set pieces, with a mixture good defending and a little luck keeping them out so far.

43Mins

Ibrahimovic is played through on goal.

However, Long does superbly to block the Swede’s shot with a last-ditch challenge.

Moments later, Pogba curls a shot just wide.

40Mins

39Mins

Defour has just scored an absolutely brilliant free kick, curling an unstoppable shot in from about 30 yards out. I thought they might be missing Robbie Brady in that instance, but evidently not.

Moments after the second goal, Mee clears a Rashford shot off the line.

36Mins

Young fouls Arfield just outside the box.

Another chance for Burnley perhaps.

33Mins

United have had 70% of the possession so far.

As I type, a cross falls comfortably into the hands of Pope.

31Mins

It’s been a bit less frantic in recent minutes, as Burnley appear to have steadied the ship somewhat.

Kevin Long has looked impressive at the back so far.

28Mins

The camera has just panned to Ryan Giggs and Michael Carrick in the crowd.

Both look decidedly unimpressed.

28Mins

Manchester United v Burnley - Premier League - Old Trafford Burnley's Ashley Barnes (left) celebrates scoring his side's goal. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

24Mins

It’s basically been a siege on the Burnley goal of late.

Ibrahimovic tries a scissors kick from Lukaku’s cross, but he misses the ball and Burnley eventually clear.

21Mins

There’s been plenty of pressure from United since the Burnley goal.

Pope has just been forced to parry clear a Mata free kick.

Moments later, the Burnley stopper makes a good save to keep out a deflected Pogba header.

17Mins

Decent effort from Luke Shaw.

Pope is forced to parry the ball and fortunately for him, the rebound breaks to a Burnley player.

15Mins

Long does well, using his physicality to stop Lukaku heading home a Young cross.

It’s likely to be a busy day for the Cork native.

13Mins

Burnley go close again.

Arfield clips the top of the bar with a volley from Guðmunds­son’s delivery.

12Mins

Bernes has been heavily involved in the early stages, with some saying he should have been sent off for a poor challenge.

8Mins

What a start for Burnley!

Ashley Barnes has given them the lead.

Hendrick plays it through to the attacker, who pokes home.

3Mins

We’re underway…

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

As always, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the game. E-mail paul@the42.ie, tweet @the42_ie, post a message to our Facebook wall, or leave a comment below.

You may need to refresh the page for YouTube videos and other elements to display correctly.

Kick off for the games is at 3pm.

