LIVE: Man United v Burnley, Premier League

Man United take on Burnley, with Jose Mourinho’s men bidding to end an indifferent run of form.
Liveblog
FULL-TIME: MAN UNITED 2-2 BURNLEY
The ball rebounds in the box to Lingard, who fires the ball home superbly.
Is there time for a United winner?
MAN UNITED 2-2 BURNLEY (LINGARD 90)
A cross falls to Luke Shaw, whose volley is blocked.
This afternoon’s game has been full of instances of Burnley players throwing their bodies in front of the ball.
Walters does well to buy a free kick and take the pressure off Burnley.
That’s intelligent play from the Ireland international.
Burnley have actually looked better since Vokes came on and they went to two up top.
They now have another out ball to relieve the pressure.
Burnley make another change.
Walters is on for Barnes.
Young crosses to Mkhitaryan who heads off target.
The Englishman has probably been United’s most influential player today.
There’s a good sight for Irish football fans.
Jon Walters looks set to make a return, from the bench, after a long absence through injury.
The ball falls to Mata on the edge of the box, but he tamely chips it into Pope’s arms.
United continue to dominate, but are struggling to break down this stubborn Burnley rearguard.
Bardsley gets booked for a late challenge on Mhitaryan.
Pogba curls the ensuing free kick just over.
Burnley make a first change.
Defour, who scored the second goal, is replaced by Vokes.
Rashford has a free kick in a wide area.
He overhits it, however, adding to the increasingly impatient home crowd’s frustration.
Pope does well to collect Young’s cross.
It’s been a busy day for the Burnley goalkeeper, and he’s performed admirably so far.
Lukaku gets his head to a Rashford cross, but can’t direct his effort on goal.
You get the feeling this is going to be a long final half hour for Burnley.
Lingard there with a Lee Sharpe v Barça flick at the Stretford End. He's started last 7 games, scoring five and making two assists. So far...— Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) December 26, 2017
Arfield and Mkhitaryan get involved in an argument off the ball.
The Armenian gets booked as a result.
Burnley fans singing to Jose: "You're just a sh1t Guardiola"...— jamie jackson (@JamieJackson___) December 26, 2017
Lingard does brilliantly to back-flick home Young’s cross.
Game on.
MAN UNITED 1-2 BURNLEY (LINGARD 53)
So close!
Lingard hits the crossbar via a deflection off Pope’s head from Young’s cross, before Long clears.
United have made two changes at half-time.
Lingard and Mkhitaryan replace Rojo and Ibrahimovic.
The changes mean Matic will now go back to centre-back.
The second half has begun…
HALF-TIME: MAN UNITED 0-2 BURNLEY
Momentary panic, as De Gea drops Taylor’s cross, before United clear.
Burnley subsequently win a corner, as Young heads away a dangerous-looking cross.
Long clears a United corner.
United have looked dangerous from set pieces, with a mixture good defending and a little luck keeping them out so far.
Ibrahimovic is played through on goal.
However, Long does superbly to block the Swede’s shot with a last-ditch challenge.
Moments later, Pogba curls a shot just wide.
Two nil today. Zlatan needs to show he can play number 10 because he's not the answer as a number 9— The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) December 26, 2017
Defour has just scored an absolutely brilliant free kick, curling an unstoppable shot in from about 30 yards out. I thought they might be missing Robbie Brady in that instance, but evidently not.
Moments after the second goal, Mee clears a Rashford shot off the line.
MAN UNITED 0-2 BURNLEY (DEFOUR 36)
Young fouls Arfield just outside the box.
Another chance for Burnley perhaps.
United have had 70% of the possession so far.
As I type, a cross falls comfortably into the hands of Pope.
It’s been a bit less frantic in recent minutes, as Burnley appear to have steadied the ship somewhat.
Kevin Long has looked impressive at the back so far.
The camera has just panned to Ryan Giggs and Michael Carrick in the crowd.
Both look decidedly unimpressed.
It’s basically been a siege on the Burnley goal of late.
Ibrahimovic tries a scissors kick from Lukaku’s cross, but he misses the ball and Burnley eventually clear.
There’s been plenty of pressure from United since the Burnley goal.
Pope has just been forced to parry clear a Mata free kick.
Moments later, the Burnley stopper makes a good save to keep out a deflected Pogba header.
Decent effort from Luke Shaw.
Pope is forced to parry the ball and fortunately for him, the rebound breaks to a Burnley player.
Long does well, using his physicality to stop Lukaku heading home a Young cross.
It’s likely to be a busy day for the Cork native.
Burnley go close again.
Arfield clips the top of the bar with a volley from Guðmundsson’s delivery.
Bernes has been heavily involved in the early stages, with some saying he should have been sent off for a poor challenge.
If Rojo yellow, Barnes should have had red. Terrible tackle— Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) December 26, 2017
What a start for Burnley!
Ashley Barnes has given them the lead.
Hendrick plays it through to the attacker, who pokes home.
MAN UNITED 0-1 BURNLEY (BARNES 3)
We’re underway…
Confirmation of today’s teams…
Here it is - #MUFC's starting line-up for #MUNBUR... pic.twitter.com/LK972ALlzP— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 26, 2017
TEAM NEWS: Here's your Burnley team to face @ManUtd today. pic.twitter.com/NQPg3BgWf4— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 26, 2017
Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.
As always, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the game. E-mail paul@the42.ie, tweet @the42_ie, post a message to our Facebook wall, or leave a comment below.
You may need to refresh the page for YouTube videos and other elements to display correctly.
Kick off for the games is at 3pm.
COMMENTS (35)