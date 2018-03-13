  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
63Mins

931536718 Jesse Lingard of Manchester United and Steven N'Zonzi of Sevilla battle for the ball. Source: Michael Regan

61Mins

Lenglet does well to block down a shot by Lukaku.

The Belgian striker hasn’t seen too much of the ball, but he has looked threatening on the rare occasions he’s been involved in the play.

61Mins

United make their first change and it’s an interesting one.

Pogba has replaced Fellaini.

58Mins

Sanchez gets the ball on the edge of the box but his shot is blocked down.

Sevilla then counter, but Muriel can’t directÂ Sarabia’s cross on target.

53Mins

Correa shows good feet to evade the challenge of Bailly, before shooting wide.

He’s probably been Sevilla’s biggest threat in attack.

51Mins

Big chance!

Rico tips the ball away from goal after a Lingard shot from a tight angle.

49Mins

47Mins

Lingard bursts forward on the counter-attack, but KjÃ¦r gets a good challenge in to stop him.

Down the other end, Bailly makes a superb challenge to stopÂ Correa from shooting on goal.

45Mins

N’Zonzi skies a short miles over.

That sums up how toothless Sevilla have been going forward in this first half.

44Mins

Lingard breaks down the right, but his cross is intercepted.

United have looked better in the last few minutes.

37Mins

That’s probably the best chance of the game so far.

Fellaini plays a one-two with Sanchez, before forcing a decent save by Rico from a tight angle.

35Mins

Muriel finds space but his shot is straight at De Gea.

Shortly thereafter, Banega shoots well off target from distance.

Sevilla just don’t seem to have any conviction when they attack at the moment.

32Mins

32Mins

A ball through almost finds Lukaku, but Lenglet appears to get the deftest of touches to guide the ball to safety.

United have been better of late, and for all the visitors’ possession, it is the home side who look more threatening going forward.

27Mins

Muriel gets a sight at goal on the counter-attack after Rashford gives it away.

Again the finish is disappointing, however, as he drags his shot wide.

25Mins

24Mins

After a promising opening, United have been really subdued in recent minutes.

Sevilla are controlling the play, with United struggling to get any momentum going forward.

20Mins

Mercado crosses straight into De Gea’s hands.

For all their increasing dominance, the visitors have been pretty lacklustre in the final third so far.

16Mins

VÃ¡zquez fires over from the edge of the box.

This game is starting to resemble the first leg more now and there is a palpable nervousness around Old Trafford.

15Mins

Bailly gives the ball away sloppily.

Muriel, however, can’t show the necessary composure, and fires well over from the edge of the box.

12Mins

It’s been a slightly better spell for Sevilla in the last few minutes.

They’ve had the better possession and territory of late.

9Mins

Correa heads just over fromÂ Banega’s corner.

Remember that if Sevilla score, then United will have to get at least two goals to advance.

6Mins

Banega has already been booked for a late challenge on Sanchez.Â He will miss the next match if Sevilla progress.

As I type, Rico has to parry away a deflected Rashford free-kick.

Sevilla look under the cosh at the moment.

4Mins

United look like they are going to approach this game in a more positive fashion than the first leg.

They have been really taking the game to Sevilla in the opening minutes.

2Mins

Decent start from United.

Lukaku has just fired a shot wide from the edge of the area after good build-up play.

We’re under way…

Hello, and welcome to todayâ€™s liveblog.

As always, weâ€™d love to hear your thoughts on the game. E-mail paul@the42.ie, tweet @the42_ie, post a message to our Facebook wall, or leave a comment below.

You may need to refresh the page for YouTube videos and other elements to display correctly.

Kick off for the game is at 7.45pm.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

