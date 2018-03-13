Man United take on Sevilla at Old Trafford with the tie finely balanced following 0-0 first-leg result.
Lenglet does well to block down a shot by Lukaku.
The Belgian striker hasn’t seen too much of the ball, but he has looked threatening on the rare occasions he’s been involved in the play.
United make their first change and it’s an interesting one.
Pogba has replaced Fellaini.
Sanchez gets the ball on the edge of the box but his shot is blocked down.
Sevilla then counter, but Muriel can’t directÂ Sarabia’s cross on target.
Correa shows good feet to evade the challenge of Bailly, before shooting wide.
He’s probably been Sevilla’s biggest threat in attack.
Big chance!
Rico tips the ball away from goal after a Lingard shot from a tight angle.
Lingard bursts forward on the counter-attack, but KjÃ¦r gets a good challenge in to stop him.
Down the other end, Bailly makes a superb challenge to stopÂ Correa from shooting on goal.
The second half has begun…
HALF-TIME: MAN UNITED 0-0 SEVILLA
N’Zonzi skies a short miles over.
That sums up how toothless Sevilla have been going forward in this first half.
Lingard breaks down the right, but his cross is intercepted.
United have looked better in the last few minutes.
That’s probably the best chance of the game so far.
Fellaini plays a one-two with Sanchez, before forcing a decent save by Rico from a tight angle.
Muriel finds space but his shot is straight at De Gea.
Shortly thereafter, Banega shoots well off target from distance.
Sevilla just don’t seem to have any conviction when they attack at the moment.
A ball through almost finds Lukaku, but Lenglet appears to get the deftest of touches to guide the ball to safety.
United have been better of late, and for all the visitors’ possession, it is the home side who look more threatening going forward.
Muriel gets a sight at goal on the counter-attack after Rashford gives it away.
Again the finish is disappointing, however, as he drags his shot wide.
After a promising opening, United have been really subdued in recent minutes.
Sevilla are controlling the play, with United struggling to get any momentum going forward.
Mercado crosses straight into De Gea’s hands.
For all their increasing dominance, the visitors have been pretty lacklustre in the final third so far.
VÃ¡zquez fires over from the edge of the box.
This game is starting to resemble the first leg more now and there is a palpable nervousness around Old Trafford.
Bailly gives the ball away sloppily.
Muriel, however, can’t show the necessary composure, and fires well over from the edge of the box.
It’s been a slightly better spell for Sevilla in the last few minutes.
They’ve had the better possession and territory of late.
Correa heads just over fromÂ Banega’s corner.
Remember that if Sevilla score, then United will have to get at least two goals to advance.
Banega has already been booked for a late challenge on Sanchez.Â He will miss the next match if Sevilla progress.
As I type, Rico has to parry away a deflected Rashford free-kick.
Sevilla look under the cosh at the moment.
United look like they are going to approach this game in a more positive fashion than the first leg.
They have been really taking the game to Sevilla in the opening minutes.
Decent start from United.
Lukaku has just fired a shot wide from the edge of the area after good build-up play.
We’re under way…
Here’s the United team for this evening — Paul Pogba is on the bench.
