LIVE: Limerick v Waterford, Tipperary v Clare - Sunday hurling match tracker

Good afternoon, folks. Welcome along to this afternoon’s hurling liveblog, which will focus on the two fixtures taking place in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

We’ve had several superb games in Munster already in this campaign, so let’s hope for another couple of crackers today at both the Gaelic Grounds and Semple Stadium.

Limerick host Waterford, while Tipperary have home advantage against Clare.

Both games are scheduled for 2pm throw-ins and we’ll keep you up to date on all the major moments right here.

