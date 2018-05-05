We’re going minute-by-minute as Munster take on Edinburgh for the right to meet Leinster in the Pro14 semi-final.
Liveblog
Not willing to take a few hours out of the sun to watch rugby on the box?
Fear not, we’re here to talk you all the way through Munster’s Pro14 ‘quarter-final’ against Edinburgh.
There’s a semi-final clash against Leinster up for grabs, but it’s also a chance for the Thomond Park faithful to bid farewell to Simon Zebo, and for the players to get that bad day in Bordeaux out of their system.
Kick-off in Limerick is at 15.15, so you still have time to find a screen with TG4 or Sky Sports, re-apply that factor 30 and read Ryan Bailey’s big-game match report.
About the author:
Contribute to this story:
Leave a commentcancel
Most Popular Today
|
1
|
Man who was Ann Lovett's boyfriend breaks silence
54,347 65
|
2
|
Most wanted British fugitive arrested outside gym in Spain
38,504 17
|
3
|
50 live crocodiles from Malaysia seized at Heathrow Airport
31,221 15
|
1
|
'On the day I signed the lease, the news that night said the recession had started'
1,091 0
|
2
|
Dublin council is planning a 'last-mile delivery' service to cut back on trucks and vans in the city
387 0
|
3
|
How to make staff feel more valued by fixing the way you communicate
37 0
|
1
|
RTÃ‰ announce their live TV schedule for GAA championship games for 2018
33,087 28
|
2
|
Brighton stun Man United to ensure Premier League survival
32,854 62
|
3
|
As it happened: Brighton v Man United, Premier League
32,689 39
Trending Tags
About Us
Corrections
TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie
Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.
News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.
Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.
Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode
Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie
COMMENTS (1)