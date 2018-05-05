12 mins ago

Not willing to take a few hours out of the sun to watch rugby on the box?

Fear not, we’re here to talk you all the way through Munster’s Pro14 ‘quarter-final’ against Edinburgh.

There’s a semi-final clash against Leinster up for grabs, but it’s also a chance for the Thomond Park faithful to bid farewell to Simon Zebo, and for the players to get that bad day in Bordeaux out of their system.

Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Kick-off in Limerick is at 15.15, so you still have time to find a screen with TG4 or Sky Sports, re-apply that factor 30 and read Ryan Bailey’s big-game match report.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO