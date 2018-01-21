LIVE: Munster vs Castres, Champions Cup

3:26PM

Here’s what, Ryan Bailey, our reporter at Thomond Park, has to say ahead of kick-off.

“After a lengthy three-hour delay, the Munster players have returned to Thomond Park from their team hotel as they look to book their place in the Champions Cup quarter-finals. Nothing has changed for Johann van Graan’s side, who still need to win here to secure a passage through while a bonus-point win by a margin of five points would hand them home advantage in the knockout stages.

“Credit to the Thomond Park ground staff, who have worked tirelessly over the last few hours to ensure this Pool 4 clash goes ahead, although so much rain has fallen in Limerick that the playing surface is still likely to cut up as the game goes on.

“Quite a few Munster fans have patiently waited in the stands and terraces for kick-off, but there are many who had travelled for today’s game who have headed home to watch the game on TV, which incidentally will still be shown live in full on Sky Sports.”