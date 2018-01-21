LIVE: Munster vs Castres, Champions Cup

  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 21 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

60,963 Views 25 Comments
Share
71Mins

Flag 69Mins

He’s only just come on, but Wootton is alert as he exploits space and dives over for another try as he takes advantage of a tiring Castres defence.

Hanrahan succeeds with the conversion.

67Mins

Another Munster change.

Jack O’Donoghue is on in place of Chris Cloete.

65Mins

Darren O’Shea also came on Billy Holland a moment ago, while JJ Hanrahan has now replaced Ian Keatley.

15 minutes remain.

63Mins

Earls, who has been outstanding, is replaced by Wootton.

Munster can afford to rest key players now.

Flag 62Mins

Earls passes to Zebo, who accelerates away from a couple of players and goes over for a bonus-point try that sets up a home quarter-final for Munster.

Keatley makes no mistake with the conversion in front of the posts.

56Mins

Munster still have a scrum for the original concession of a penalty.

Castres are down to 14 again after Daniel Kotze is sin-binned.

Flag 55Mins

CORRECTION: THE TMO HAS RULED IT OUT AS MURRAY DIDN’T GROUND THE BALL LEGITIMATELY. STILL 20-3.

52Mins

Munster have had 72% possession in this second half according to Sky.

It would take a miraculous turnaround for Castres to get anything from this game now.

51Mins

Munster continue to dominate.

They have a scrum just a few metres away from the Castres try line now.

46Mins

Munster win the lineout and drive towards the line with Marshall eventually touching the ball down.

It’s a long way back for Castres now.

43Mins

It’s been a slow, scrappy start to the second half.

The damp and windy conditions continue to influence play.

Meanwhile, Munster have made a change, with John Ryan replacing Stephen Archer.

37Mins

Farrell breaks into space, before passing to Murray, whose subsequent pass back to Conway is knocked on.

That was a decent opportunity to get a second try for Munster.

36Mins

Keatley gets the conversion to maintain his 100% record.

Munster have some breathing space now.

34Mins

Munster took a free kick quickly and Zebo passed out to Earls, who dives over in the corner.

That was a well-worked try and a fine finish from the Ireland international.

30Mins

Castres concede a penalty as Munster go for the try.

The culprit, Thomas Combezou, gets a yellow card.

28Mins

Keatley makes no mistake with a penalty in front of the posts.

After a difficult start, Munster have recovered well and deserve their lead.

Flag 23Mins

Munster get a scrum after a knock-on.

It’s been a scrappy start to this game, perhaps unsurprisingly, given the less-than-ideal conditions.

19Mins

Keatley makes no mistake with a straightforward penalty in front of the posts to draw Munster level.

17Mins

Bad news for Munster and potentially Ireland ahead of the Six Nations.

Dave Kilcoyne has limped off, with James Cronin replacing him.

16Mins

Better from Munster.

They have won a penalty inside their opponents’ 22.

15Mins

Jean Kleyn was at fault there.

Munster won a penalty, but after he then goaded his opponent, so the decision was reversed.

A lack of discipline cost the Irish side there.

10Mins

Robert Ebersohn finds a gap in the Munster defence and makes considerable ground, but his subsequent pass is inaccurate and Castres concede possession.

That’s a warning for Munster.

9Mins

It’s been a pretty cagey start to this game.

Ian Keatley has just kicked to touch, with Castres getting a lineout by the halfway line as a result.

5Mins

Castres win a penalty and kick to touch in the Munster 22.

The hosts have seen very little of the ball so far.

3Mins

Castres have started this game strongly.

The visitors have dominated possession and territory.

We’re under way…

Here’s what, Ryan Bailey, our reporter at Thomond Park, has to say ahead of kick-off.

“After a lengthy three-hour delay, the Munster players have returned to Thomond Park from their team hotel as they look to book their place in the Champions Cup quarter-finals. Nothing has changed for Johann van Graan’s side, who still need to win here to secure a passage through while a bonus-point win by a margin of five points would hand them home advantage in the knockout stages.

“Credit to the Thomond Park ground staff, who have worked tirelessly over the last few hours to ensure this Pool 4 clash goes ahead, although so much rain has fallen in Limerick that the playing surface is still likely to cut up as the game goes on.

“Quite a few Munster fans have patiently waited in the stands and terraces for kick-off, but there are many who had travelled for today’s game who have headed home to watch the game on TV, which incidentally will still be shown live in full on Sky Sports.”

A reminder of today’s teams…

Munster:

15. Simon Zebo
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. Ian Keatley
9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Rhys Marshall
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Chris Cloete
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell
17. James Cronin
18. John Ryan
19. Darren O’Shea
20. Jack O’Donoghue
21. Duncan Williams
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Alex Wootton

Castres:

15. Geoffrey Palis
14. Kylian Jaminet
13. Thomas Combezou
12. Robert Ebersohn
11. David Smith
10. Julien Dumora
9. Rory Kockott

1. Antoine Tichit
2. Jody Jenneker
3. Damien Tussac
4. Alexandre Bias
5. Thibault Lassalle
6. Yannick Caballero
7. Steve Mafi
8. Alex Tulou

Replacements:

16. Kevin Firmin
17. Tudor Stroe
18. Daniel Kotze
19. Victor Moreaux
20. Baptiste Delaporte
21. Yohan Domenech
22. Yohan Le Bourhis
23. Afusipa Taumoepeau

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU).

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

As always, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the game. E-mail paul@the42.ie, tweet @the42_ie, post a message to our Facebook wall, or leave a comment below.

You may need to refresh the page for YouTube videos and other elements to display correctly.

Kick off for the game is at 4pm.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ireland U19 youngster makes the bench for Southampton's Premier League clash
Ireland U19 youngster makes the bench for Southampton's Premier League clash
Sanchez and Mkhitaryan set for medicals ahead of swap deal
Luckless James McCarthy, Man City 10 wins from glory and more Premier League talking points
ARSENAL
Man United and Arsenal agree Sanchez-Mkhitaryan swap deal - reports
Man United and Arsenal agree Sanchez-Mkhitaryan swap deal - reports
Jose Mourinho confident Alexis Sanchez will sign
Sanchez-less Arsenal run riot, McCarthy injury overshadows Everton draw
FOOTBALL
Guardiola salutes 'outstanding' Man City after 21st Premier League win
Guardiola salutes 'outstanding' Man City after 21st Premier League win
'He's paid a heavy price for his bravery and commitment. It's a big blow'
'This team, with many problems, are unbeaten in 11 games'
LEINSTER
Montpellier stars Pienaar and Cruden fancy Leinster's Champions Cup chances
Montpellier stars Pienaar and Cruden fancy Leinster's Champions Cup chances
Leinster's Lowe lights up with attacking magic but balances out with errors
Win in France underlines Leinster's credentials as Champions Cup favourites
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
LIVE: Munster vs Castres, Champions Cup
LIVE: Munster vs Castres, Champions Cup
As it happened: Wasps vs Ulster, Champions Cup
Munster's European hopes hang in the balance as they enter make-or-break territory

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie