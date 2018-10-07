On the ground in Vegas: Reaction as McGregor's UFC return turned to chaos

IT WAS SUPPOSED to be a celebrated return to MMA for Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in Las Vegas last night, but it’s likely that the night will be remembered for the crazy scenes that followed the fight rather than the fight itself.

Watching on from the T-Mobile Arena, The42‘s Gavan Casey got a first-hand view of Khabib Nurmagomedov hopping the octagon wall to attack Dillon Danis, McGregor’s jiu-jitsu coach.

He joined us live from Vegas this morning to recount what happened, as well as giving us the latest news and clips from Khabib and UFC boss Dana White’s post-fight press conferences.