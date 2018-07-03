LIVE: Sweden v Switzerland, World Cup

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Tuesday 3 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

14,681 Views 2 Comments
Share
47Mins

The second half has begun…

45Mins

So this game remains in the balance with 45 minutes, or potentially longer, to play.

Both sides look solid and cancelled each other out for long periods, but Sweden will probably be marginally happier having created the better chances.

45Mins

A good omen for Sweden?

45Mins

Russia Soccer WCup Sweden Switzerland Switzerland's Manuel Akanji, right, and Sweden's Marcus Berg fight for the ball. Source: AP/PA Images

46Mins

Shaqiri is drifting closer to the centre of the pitch to try to have more of an influence on the play.

His dangerous cross into the box has just eluded everyone, summing up Switzerland’s problems in microcosm.

Vladimir Petković’s side simply haven’t offered enough threat in the final third, for all their organisation and solidity.

42Mins

Zuber and Džemaili play a nice one-two, before the latter fires off target from the edge of the area.

That’s probably been their best chance of the match so far, even though it was a half chance at best.

As I type, Forsberg’s free kick is deflected over, before a brilliantly executed cross by Lustig is volleyed woefully over from close range by Ekdal.

38Mins

It hasn’t been the best game in the world to watch entertaining-wise, though we have been spoiled over the past few days.

Also, it’s worth noting that Japan-Belgium was 0-0 at half-time last night, before subsequently turning into a classic.

34Mins

Wow! Xhaka has a shot from what must be close to 50 yards out.

It sails just over, but it’s an example of the tremendous power the Arsenal man can get into his shots.

32Mins

For all Switzerland’s possession, Sweden have probably looked the more dangerous of the two sides in attack.

The majority of the half-chances have come their way.

31Mins

It’s the closest we’ve come to a goal so far.

The ball falls to Berg on the edge of the box, whose powerful bouncing shot is well saved by the outstretched Sommer.

29Mins

Switzerland have had 63% of the possession so far according to the BBC’s stats.

And the only shot on target too.

25Mins

24Mins

Better from Shakiri — his well-executed cross is headed over by Zuber.

Switzerland are gradually coming into this game more.

22Mins

It continues to be very scrappy, with little in the way of quality in the final third.

The latest example is an overhit pass by Shaqiri, who has not been at his best so far.

15Mins

Shaqiri’s cross eludes everyone.

This game is still very tight.

Sweden have edged it in terms of possession and territory, but there really is very little between these sides so far.

9Mins

Zuber gets in a shot but his attempt is comfortably saved.

Down the other end,  Berg is played through, but his shot is sliced wide.

Moments later, Akanji heads straight to Ekdal, whose shot on the edge of the area is off target.

4Mins

It’s been a fairly slow start.

Neither side has carved out any real clear-cut chances yet.

We’re under way…

Russia Soccer WCup Sweden Switzerland A Sweden supporter cheers ahead of their round of 16 match against Switzerland. Source: Martin Meissner

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

As always, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the game. E-mail paul@the42.ie, tweet @the42_ie, post a message to our Facebook wall, or leave a comment below.

You may need to refresh the page for YouTube videos and other elements to display correctly.

Kick off for the game is at 3pm.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Japan shocked Belgium into action with two goals in four minutes
Japan shocked Belgium into action with two goals in four minutes
England fans think they might win the World Cup and Irish people are having none of it
Martin O'Neill brands Neymar ‘absolutely pathetic’ after frantic over-acting
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Thiago Silva defends Neymar theatrics after Brazil victory
Thiago Silva defends Neymar theatrics after Brazil victory
Courtois: 'My children live in Madrid...I'm going to do something to see them more'
France will reach World Cup final after 'defining' Argentina win — Vieira
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Sligo Rovers sign Canadian international winger following departure from Millwall
Sligo Rovers sign Canadian international winger following departure from Millwall
St Patrick's Athletic announce the return of club legend Clarke
McEleney returns to Dundalk from Oldham while UCD striker also makes move to Oriel Park
WORLD CUP 2018
LIVE: Sweden v Switzerland, World Cup
LIVE: Sweden v Switzerland, World Cup
Denmark striker Jorgensen receives death threats after World Cup penalty miss
Germany boss Loew has avoided the sack despite disastrous World Cup campaign
FIFA WORLD CUP
Southgate confident there'll be no repeat of Iceland shambles
Southgate confident there'll be no repeat of Iceland shambles
As it happened: Belgium v Japan, World Cup last 16
As it happened: Brazil v Mexico, World Cup last 16

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie