LIVE: Sweden v Switzerland, World Cup

Sweden face Switzerland for a place in the quarter-finals.
The second half has begun…
So this game remains in the balance with 45 minutes, or potentially longer, to play.
Both sides look solid and cancelled each other out for long periods, but Sweden will probably be marginally happier having created the better chances.
A good omen for Sweden?
3 - Sweden have won each of their last three World Cup matches when level at half-time, whereas Switzerland are winless in their last three such games in the competition (D1 L2). Poised. #SWESUI #SWE #SUI #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ougMDxoDzE— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 3, 2018
HALF-TIME: SWITZERLAND 0-0 SWEDEN
Shaqiri is drifting closer to the centre of the pitch to try to have more of an influence on the play.
His dangerous cross into the box has just eluded everyone, summing up Switzerland’s problems in microcosm.
Vladimir Petković’s side simply haven’t offered enough threat in the final third, for all their organisation and solidity.
Zuber and Džemaili play a nice one-two, before the latter fires off target from the edge of the area.
That’s probably been their best chance of the match so far, even though it was a half chance at best.
As I type, Forsberg’s free kick is deflected over, before a brilliantly executed cross by Lustig is volleyed woefully over from close range by Ekdal.
It hasn’t been the best game in the world to watch entertaining-wise, though we have been spoiled over the past few days.
Also, it’s worth noting that Japan-Belgium was 0-0 at half-time last night, before subsequently turning into a classic.
Wow! Xhaka has a shot from what must be close to 50 yards out.
It sails just over, but it’s an example of the tremendous power the Arsenal man can get into his shots.
For all Switzerland’s possession, Sweden have probably looked the more dangerous of the two sides in attack.
The majority of the half-chances have come their way.
It’s the closest we’ve come to a goal so far.
The ball falls to Berg on the edge of the box, whose powerful bouncing shot is well saved by the outstretched Sommer.
Switzerland have had 63% of the possession so far according to the BBC’s stats.
And the only shot on target too.
"Shaqiri was a disgrace for Stoke last season"
For anybody unaware, he was our top scorer and got more assists than anybody else.
Better from Shakiri — his well-executed cross is headed over by Zuber.
Switzerland are gradually coming into this game more.
It continues to be very scrappy, with little in the way of quality in the final third.
The latest example is an overhit pass by Shaqiri, who has not been at his best so far.
Shaqiri’s cross eludes everyone.
This game is still very tight.
Sweden have edged it in terms of possession and territory, but there really is very little between these sides so far.
Zuber gets in a shot but his attempt is comfortably saved.
Down the other end, Berg is played through, but his shot is sliced wide.
Moments later, Akanji heads straight to Ekdal, whose shot on the edge of the area is off target.
It’s been a fairly slow start.
Neither side has carved out any real clear-cut chances yet.
Sweden v Switzerland: a game straight out European Championship qualifying, an attendance straight out of Italia 90.— Rory Smith (@RorySmith) July 3, 2018
We’re under way…
Confirmation of today’s teams…
The teams are in for #SWESUI! #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/jx0DR3xlZy— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 3, 2018
Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.
Kick off for the game is at 3pm.
