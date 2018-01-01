Leinster welcome Connacht to the RDS for a New Year’s Day Interpro in the Guinness Pro14.
71 – Some big hits going in here. It’s anybody’s game at this stage.
69 – Leinster 21 Connacht 18
TRY for Connacht. Incredible work by Healy as he dances past two or three to crash over. A failed conversion follows though.
68 – Connacht still have it after a monster tackle from Fardy. Try is imminent.
67 - Tense times for Connacht. John Muldoon is just short, Dillane has the ball now. So, so close. Coulton has it, but we go back for the penalty. Looks like they’re going for the scrum.
65 – Rory O’Loughlin is in for Noel Reid. Connacht have a 5m scrum, they’re hammering away as they look for an all-important try.
TRY!! LUUUUUKE!! #LEIvCON pic.twitter.com/7hOjrhjr74— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) January 1, 2018
61 – Leinster 21 Connacht 13
Sexton’s unerring accuracy continues as he converts to cheers around the RDS. Leinster have really upped the ante since the restart.
60 – Leinster 19 Connacht 13
It’s over and McGrath finishes it. Leinster stretch their lead to six points.
60 – Leinster are on the attack again though and look dangerous as a try looks imminent.
58 – Leinster are threatening once again with Lowe and Cronin on the attack. The try may have been on but Connacht dealt accordingly and clear their lines.
Here’s a look at the only score of the second half so far:
That's a monster from Johnny Sexton!💥— PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) January 1, 2018
The @leinsterrugby fly-half kicks his side back ahead against @connachtrugby with this penalty. Follow the action live on @TG4TV#GUINNESSPRO14 #LEIvCON pic.twitter.com/HSDxnaS6TY
52 - Rob Kearney’s kick bounces over the dead ball line, which means a scrum back from where it was kicked in the middle of the pitch. A nice attacking platform for Connacht.
50 – Some Leinster changes: Ed Byrne and Michael Bent are on.
48 – Leinster 14 Connacht 13
Serious kick from Sexton to put Leinster back in front. The home crowd love it.
45 - Poor lineout from Connacht there and Leinster are back in control. Lowe opts to kick it straight back the middle though and Keane’s Westerners have the ball in hand again.
44 – Actually, we forgot to mention before half-time that Fardy is on the field. A few early chances for Leinster, one of note through Garry Ringrose.
42 - We’ve had no half-time changes.
An attack from Leinster, then a counter from Connacht. Sean Cronin shows great wheels to beat Aki for pace. But Connacht are back in possession and Carty finds touch.
And we go again.
Half-time stats from a tight game at the #RDSArena. #LEIvCON pic.twitter.com/zjJD7xwSVQ— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) January 1, 2018
Some half-time stats courtesy of Leinster above. So, what do we think? Who’ll be smiling after 80 minutes?
Here’s the move that drew Connacht level before they added the extras:
Anything @leinsterrugby can do...💥— PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) January 1, 2018
What a response from @connachtrugby! Pace, power and quick hands sees @FinlayBealham go over.
Watch it live on @TG4 right now#GUINNESSPRO14 #LEIvCON pic.twitter.com/gYDijwrK5O
Not a bad first half there. Here’s a look back at Leinster’s try:
They've been knocking on the door and finally @leinsterrugby get through— PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) January 1, 2018
Some excellent work down the left is finished off by Max Deegan💥 - make sure you tune in to @TG4TV#GUINNESSPRO14 #LEIvCON pic.twitter.com/sCC9BBLJue
Once we get our hands on Bealham’s late response, we’ll post it.
Half-time: Leinster 11 Connacht 13
39 – Leinster 11 Connacht 13
Carty nails the conversion to take the lead into the break.
38 | TRY CONNACHT - Great break first by @bundeeaki12 and @FinlayBealham gets over - @JackCarty10 kicks the conv - LEI 11 CON 13 #LEIvCON— Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) January 1, 2018
38 – Leinster 11 Connacht 11
TRY for Connacht, and a lovely confidence boost before half-time. Nice work in the build-up from Aki and Healy and it’s Bealham who crosses.
37 - Leinster fans will be happy to see Johnny Sexton back — he’s pulling the strings for the eastern province. Connacht meanwhile are on the attack, Bundee Aki and Healy are breaking.
35 - Leinster 11 Connacht 6
Carty splits the posts.
34 – It’s Connacht on the attack. They’re looking better now and have a penalty under the posts. This should be three points.
TRY! Max Deegan! #LEIvCON pic.twitter.com/8dDorAliWL— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) January 1, 2018
30 - Leinster 11 Connacht 3
TRY for Leinster. Great finish in the corner by Deegan. Sexton fails to capitalise on the lead with the conversion though.
29 - Leinster are on the front foot, they’re cutting the Westerners open at the minute as they play against the wind.
27 - A threatening Leinster break from nothing, but Healy stops McGrath in his tracks. James Lowe is playing very creatively. Disappointment for Cian Kelleher, he’s forced off after taking a heavy hit.
24 – Leinster 6 Connacht 3
Leinster take the lead for the first time through Sexton from the tee. Another clean strike, almost a carbon copy of his previous.
22 – Connacht got the numbers back at the right time to drag Kearney down in the tackle though. Both sides have had their chances but can’t be separated at the minute.
21 - Penalty conceded by Connacht. Leavy there with another turnover, he’s catching the eye once again. Luke McGrath and Kearney are on the break now, 5m short.
19 - First scrum of the game to Connacht. They’re 5m out, but the ref’s whistle goes. A let-off for Leinster. Connacht just keep slipping up when they get into the 22, they’ve had opportunities.
15 – Some heavier tackles going in now with both sides settling more and more into the game. Still 3-3 in Dublin.
12 – Dan Leavy is looking good so far. Connacht are hungry, they’ve stolen three lineouts in the early exchanges and not allowing the hosts much room to play.
10 - Some mistakes coming from both sides but the rings of ‘Leinster, Leinster’ are overpowering in the RDS.
Leinster are quite disciplined in the defence. Jack Carty looked like he may take aim at the posts with a penalty but he finds touch.
Johnny levels the scores with a straightforward kick at goal. #LEIvCON pic.twitter.com/1DOmBsQh1c— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) January 1, 2018
5- Leinster 3 Connacht 3
The ball seems to have fell forward off the tee and Sexton slotted over a drop goal. He has to retake it though, and levels the second attempt at a score with ease.
4 - First real attack from Leinster with Kearney and Lowe involved. They’re finding their feet nicely. Connacht concede a penalty right under the posts, Sexton with a chance to level matters.
3 - Leinster penalty from the restart. Sexton drills it over line, quite a strange kick. Connacht win the Leinster lineout, a good kick from Healy with the wind at his back.
1 – Connacht 3 Leinster 0
First penalty of the game goes to Connacht, and Carty nails it. Great start for the visitors.
We’re off!
Less than five minutes until kick-off.
The stage is set, last weekend’s Interpro winners are ready to go and it’s all about this afternoon’s 80 minutes of rugby at the RDS.
Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has spoken to TG4 and says he is expecting a tough test. Kieran Keane meanwhile is fairly confident that his side can continue their good form.
“We’ll wait and see,” he smiles.
Some pre-match reading courtesy of Ryan Bailey and John Fallon to whet the appetite:
25 minutes to go. We’re set for a chilly afternoon in the RDS. Can Connacht end their hoodoo at this venue or will Leinster continue their thrilling form in Europe?
First up, some team news:
Johnny Sexton returns to captain a much-changed Leinster side, while Connacht have made three changes to the team that beat Ulster last time out.
Here’s how the team sheets look at the minute:
Leinster
15. Rob Kearney
14. Fergus McFadden
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Noel Reid
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton (Capta)
9. Luke McGrath
1. Peter Dooley
2. Seán Cronin
3. Andrew Porter
4. Ross Molony
5. Ian Nagle
6. Dan Leavy
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Max Deegan
Replacements:
16. Bryan Byrne
17. Ed Byrne
18. Michael Bent
19. Mick Kearney
20. Scott Fardy
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Cathal Marsh
23. Rory O’Loughlin
Connacht
15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Cian Kelleher
13. Bundee Aki
12. Tom Farrell
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Kieran Marmion
1. Denis Coulson
2. Tom McCartney
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Ultan Dillane
5. James Cannon
6. Eoghan Masterson
7. Jarrad Butler,
8. John Muldoon (Capt)
Replacements:
16. Shane Delahunt
17. Peter McCabe
18. Conor Carey
19. Quinn Roux
20. Naulia Dawai
21. Caolin Blade
22. Eoin Griffin
23. Niyi Adeolokun
Hello, Happy New Year and welcome along to our live coverage of Leinster and Connacht’s Pro14 clash.
Kick-off is at 3.15pm and it’s live on TG4. Stay with us throughout the afternoon for the build-up and action as it unfolds.
As always, we love to hear your opinions so feel free to get stuck into the comments section. Predictions?
