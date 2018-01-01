  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 1 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

25,104 Views 18 Comments
Share

71 – Some big hits going in here. It’s anybody’s game at this stage.

69 – Leinster 21 Connacht 18

TRY for Connacht. Incredible work by Healy as he dances past two or three to crash over. A failed conversion follows though.

68 – Connacht still have it after a monster tackle from Fardy. Try is imminent.

67 - Tense times for Connacht. John Muldoon is just short, Dillane has the ball now. So, so close. Coulton has it, but we go back for the penalty. Looks like they’re going for the scrum.

65 – Rory O’Loughlin is in for Noel Reid. Connacht have a 5m scrum, they’re hammering away as they look for an all-important try.

61 – Leinster 21 Connacht 13

Sexton’s unerring accuracy continues as he converts to cheers around the RDS. Leinster have really upped the ante since the restart.

60 – Leinster 19 Connacht 13 

It’s over and McGrath finishes it. Leinster stretch their lead to six points.

60 – Leinster are on the attack again though and look dangerous as a try looks imminent.

58 – Leinster are threatening once again with Lowe and Cronin on the attack. The try may have been on but Connacht dealt accordingly and clear their lines.

52 - Rob Kearney’s kick bounces over the dead ball line, which means a scrum back from where it was kicked in the middle of the pitch. A nice attacking platform for Connacht.

48 – Leinster 14 Connacht 13

Serious kick from Sexton to put Leinster back in front. The home crowd love it.

45 - Poor lineout from Connacht there and Leinster are back in control. Lowe opts to kick it straight back the middle though and Keane’s Westerners have the ball in hand again.

44 – Actually, we forgot to mention before half-time that Fardy is on the field. A few early chances for Leinster, one of note through Garry Ringrose.

42 - We’ve had no half-time changes.

An attack from Leinster, then a counter from Connacht. Sean Cronin shows great wheels to beat Aki for pace. But Connacht are back in possession and Carty finds touch.

And we go again.

Not a bad first half there. Here’s a look back at Leinster’s try:

Once we get our hands on Bealham’s late response, we’ll post it.

38 – Leinster 11 Connacht 11

TRY for Connacht, and a lovely confidence boost before half-time. Nice work in the build-up from Aki and Healy and it’s Bealham who crosses.

37 - Leinster fans will be happy to see Johnny Sexton back — he’s pulling the strings for the eastern province. Connacht meanwhile are on the attack, Bundee Aki and Healy are breaking.

35 -  Leinster 11 Connacht 6

Carty splits the posts.

34 – It’s Connacht on the attack. They’re looking better now and have a penalty under the posts. This should be three points.

30 - Leinster 11 Connacht 3

TRY for Leinster. Great finish in the corner by Deegan. Sexton fails to capitalise on the lead with the conversion though.

29 - Leinster are on the front foot, they’re cutting the Westerners open at the minute as they play against the wind.

27 - A threatening Leinster break from nothing, but Healy stops McGrath in his tracks. James Lowe is playing very creatively. Disappointment for Cian Kelleher, he’s forced off after taking a heavy hit.

24 – Leinster 6 Connacht 3

Leinster take the lead for the first time through Sexton from the tee. Another clean strike, almost a carbon copy of his previous.

22 – Connacht got the numbers back at the right time to drag Kearney down in the tackle though. Both sides have had their chances but can’t be separated at the minute.

21 - Penalty conceded by Connacht. Leavy there with another turnover, he’s catching the eye once again. Luke McGrath and Kearney are on the break now, 5m short.

19 - First scrum of the game to Connacht. They’re 5m out, but the ref’s whistle goes. A let-off for Leinster. Connacht just keep slipping up when they get into the 22, they’ve had opportunities.

15 – Some heavier tackles going in now with both sides settling more and more into the game. Still 3-3 in Dublin.

12 – Dan Leavy is looking good so far. Connacht are hungry, they’ve stolen three lineouts in the early exchanges and not allowing the hosts much room to play.

10 - Some mistakes coming from both sides but the rings of ‘Leinster, Leinster’ are overpowering in the RDS.

Leinster are quite disciplined in the defence. Jack Carty looked like he may take aim at the posts with a penalty but he finds touch.

5- Leinster 3 Connacht 3

The ball seems to have fell forward off the tee and Sexton slotted over a drop goal. He has to retake it though, and levels the second attempt at a score with ease.

4 - First real attack from Leinster with Kearney and Lowe involved. They’re finding their feet nicely. Connacht concede a penalty right under the posts, Sexton with a chance to level matters.

3 - Leinster penalty from the restart. Sexton drills it over line, quite a strange kick. Connacht win the Leinster lineout, a good kick from Healy with the wind at his back.

1 – Connacht 3 Leinster 0

First penalty of the game goes to Connacht, and Carty nails it. Great start for the visitors.

We’re off!

Less than five minutes until kick-off.

The stage is set, last weekend’s Interpro winners are ready to go and it’s all about this afternoon’s 80 minutes of rugby at the RDS.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has spoken to TG4 and says he is expecting a tough test. Kieran Keane meanwhile is fairly confident that his side can continue their good form.

“We’ll wait and see,” he smiles.

Ultan Dillane ahead of the game Ultan Dillane warms up. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

25 minutes to go. We’re set for a chilly afternoon in the RDS. Can Connacht end their hoodoo at this venue or will Leinster continue their thrilling form in Europe?

Niyi Adeolokun arrives Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Jimmy Duffy with Leo Cullen ahead of the game Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Bundee Aki arrives Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

First up, some team news:

Johnny Sexton returns to captain a much-changed Leinster side, while Connacht have made three changes to the team that beat Ulster last time out.

Johnny Sexton Johnny Sexton. Source: Ben Whitley/INPHO

Here’s how the team sheets look at the minute:

Leinster

15. Rob Kearney
14. Fergus McFadden
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Noel Reid
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton (Capta)
9. Luke McGrath

1. Peter Dooley
2. Seán Cronin
3. Andrew Porter
4. Ross Molony
5. Ian Nagle
6. Dan Leavy
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. Bryan Byrne
17. Ed Byrne
18. Michael Bent
19. Mick Kearney
20. Scott Fardy
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Cathal Marsh
23. Rory O’Loughlin

Connacht

15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Cian Kelleher
13. Bundee Aki
12. Tom Farrell
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Coulson
2. Tom McCartney
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Ultan Dillane
5. James Cannon
6. Eoghan Masterson
7. Jarrad Butler,
8. John Muldoon (Capt)

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt
17. Peter McCabe
18. Conor Carey
19. Quinn Roux
20. Naulia Dawai
21. Caolin Blade
22. Eoin Griffin
23. Niyi Adeolokun

Hello, Happy New Year and welcome along to our live coverage of Leinster and Connacht’s Pro14 clash.

Kick-off is at 3.15pm and it’s live on TG4. Stay with us throughout the afternoon for the build-up and action as it unfolds.

As always, we love to hear your opinions so feel free to get stuck into the comments section. Predictions?

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
LIVE: Everton v Man United, Premier League
LIVE: Everton v Man United, Premier League
Over 600 days since his last appearance, Stephen Ireland returns to Stoke's bench
Callum Wilson grounds Seagulls in pulsating clash
FOOTBALL
Van Dijk delight over 'perfect' Liverpool switch
Van Dijk delight over 'perfect' Liverpool switch
'It wasn't in the scouting footage!' - Klopp surprised by 'remarkable' Salah's goalscoring exploits
Refs need to protect players - Guardiola issues plea after de Bruyne injury
LIVERPOOL
LIVE: Burnley v Liverpool, Premier League
LIVE: Burnley v Liverpool, Premier League
'I got a telephone call from Cork City who said they would look after me and help me get fit'
£75 million man watches on as red-hot Salah inspires Liverpool to victory
BOXING
'Any shows where I'm the main event, RTÃ can - and will - have them, no matter what'
'Any shows where I'm the main event, RTÉ can - and will - have them, no matter what'
18 for 18: Bray's Daina Moorehouse isn't the next Katie Taylor, but has an eye on her crown
‘Ali was a great champion, an important civil rights figure, but he treated women horribly’
MANCHESTER UNITED
Pogba urges misfiring Man United to 'wake up'
Pogba urges misfiring Man United to 'wake up'
'Cantona lit the flame, but it was Keane who kept it burning for more than a decade'
Worrying scenes as Lukaku carried off following clash of heads

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie