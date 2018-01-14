LIVE: Leinster v Glasgow, Champions Cup

  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
6 â€“ Leinster 0-0 Glasgow:Â The eastern province are showing strong in the scrum. They race out from deep and there’s a very, very near interception but Larmour manages to gather the ball.

4 â€“ Leinster 0-0 Glasgow: Nice carry from USA internationalÂ Greg Peterson as Nick Grigg nearly gets away, causing early problems for Leinster. The visitors have had a relaxed opening to proceedings.

2 â€“ Leinster 0-0 Glasgow: Glasgow start brightly on the attack but Leo Cullen’s men force the turnover as they start to settle into the game.

KICK-OFF: 1 – Leinster 0-0 Glasgow:Â The visitors get us underway.

We’re nearly ready for off. How do we see this one going?

Atmosphere is well and truly building on a fresh Sunday afternoon at the RDS. Leinster are on a seven-game winning streak across the Guinness Pro12 and Champions Cup. Can they make it eight? And secure that all-important home quarter-final?

Here’s some pre-match reading to get stuck into before 1pm, courtesy of Ryan Bailey:

Leinster duo James Lowe and Jordan Larmour are both set for their first European starts, whileÂ Isa Nacewa returns from injury to captain the eastern province.

James Lowe Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Here’s how the sides will line out, unless there are any late changes:

Leinster

15. Jordan Larmour
14. Fergus McFadden
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Isa Nacewa (captain)
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Luke McGrath

1. Jack McGrath
2. SeÃ¡n Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. Scott Fardy
6. Jordi Murphy
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Bryan Byrne
17. Cian Healy
18. Andrew Porter
19. James Ryan
20. Dan Leavy
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Ross Byrne
23. Rob Kearney

Glasgow Warriors

15. Ruaridh Jackson
14. Lee Jones
13. Huw Jones
12. Nick Grigg
11. Niko Matawalu
10. Peter Horne
9. Ali Price

1. Jamie Bhatti
2. George Turner
3. Siosiua Halanukonuka
4. Robert Harley
5. Greg Peterson
6. Matt Fagerson
7. Matt Smith
8. Adam Ashe

Replacements:

16. Grant Stewart
17. Alex Allan
18. Dâ€™Arcy Rae
19. Kiran McDonald
20. Chris Fusaro
21. George Horne
22. Brandon Thomson
23. Henry Pyrgos

Hello, and welcome to our live coverage of Leinster and Glasgow Warriors’ Champions Cup clash at the RDS (kick-off 1pm, live on Sky Sports).

Leo Cullen’s side welcome a severely-depleted Glasgow outfit to Dublin knowing victory would secure top spot in Pool 3. An all-important home quarter-final is within reach.

Stay with us throughout the afternoon for build-up and updates on the action. As per, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

