LIVE: Man United v West Brom, Premier League

Sunday 15 April, 2018
After Liverpool’s win yesterday, Jose Mourinho’s side are just one point clear in second place but a win today would extend the gap to four once again, with five games to play.

West Brom meanwhile have other ideas.

“We know it’s a big game for them but we’re just focused on ourselves and getting the three points,” Matty Phillips said in his pre-match interview.

With just over half an hour until kick-off, the atmosphere is building around the ground:

Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Old Trafford Source: Nick Potts

Two changes for United, West Brom are unchanged.

Valencia and Brunt skipper their respective sides. The starting XIs plus subs are below:

Man United: De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young, Matic, Ander Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Lukaku, Alexis.

Subs: J Pereira, Jones, Marcos Rojo, McTominay, Lingard, Martial, Rashford.

West Brom: Foster, Nyom, Gibbs, Livermore, Rondon, Phillips, Brunt, McClean, Rodriguez, Dawson, Hegazi

Subs: Myhill, Yacob, Sturridge, Gabr, Krychowiak, Field

Hello and welcome along to our live coverage of today’s clash between Manchester United and West Brom at Old Trafford.

Pep Guardiola’s City will be keeping a close eye on their rivals – if United lose to their bottom of the table opponents today, City will be confirmed Premier League champions. Simple as.

How do you see this one going? Will United put the celebrations on hold once again, keep the champagne on ice? Or are we in for an unexpected result?

Kick off is 4pm and we’ll have team news very shortly.

