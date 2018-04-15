LIVE: Man United v West Brom, Premier League

All eyes on Old Trafford as Jose Mourinho’s men welcome bottom of the table West Bromwich Albion.
Remember that 5-5 back in 2013? Lukaku does.
Who could forget West Brom 5 United 5 back in 2013? @RomeluLukaku9 remembers it well, and the striker watched the game back with us for #MUFCYouTube: https://t.co/pOkkB2sQDe pic.twitter.com/QY3bM4PBxW— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 15, 2018
After Liverpool’s win yesterday, Jose Mourinho’s side are just one point clear in second place but a win today would extend the gap to four once again, with five games to play.
West Brom meanwhile have other ideas.
“We know it’s a big game for them but we’re just focused on ourselves and getting the three points,” Matty Phillips said in his pre-match interview.
🎥 Pre-match prep...#MUNWBA #COYB #WBA pic.twitter.com/si8A8Bgs1V— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) April 15, 2018
With just over half an hour until kick-off, the atmosphere is building around the ground:
Two changes for United, West Brom are unchanged.
Valencia and Brunt skipper their respective sides. The starting XIs plus subs are below:
Man United: De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young, Matic, Ander Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Lukaku, Alexis.
Subs: J Pereira, Jones, Marcos Rojo, McTominay, Lingard, Martial, Rashford.
West Brom: Foster, Nyom, Gibbs, Livermore, Rondon, Phillips, Brunt, McClean, Rodriguez, Dawson, Hegazi
Subs: Myhill, Yacob, Sturridge, Gabr, Krychowiak, Field
Here we go:
Looks like it could be 4-3-3 for #MUFC today! Here's our starting line-up. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/UBhcHF08ji— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 15, 2018
📷 Lining up at the Theatre of Dreams...#MUNWBA #COYB #WBA pic.twitter.com/sskPPNgwnG— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) April 15, 2018
Hello and welcome along to our live coverage of today’s clash between Manchester United and West Brom at Old Trafford.
Pep Guardiola’s City will be keeping a close eye on their rivals – if United lose to their bottom of the table opponents today, City will be confirmed Premier League champions. Simple as.
How do you see this one going? Will United put the celebrations on hold once again, keep the champagne on ice? Or are we in for an unexpected result?
Kick off is 4pm and we’ll have team news very shortly.
