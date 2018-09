Liverpool's Sadio Mane, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal with team-mates.

LIVERPOOL BEAT LEICESTER 2-1 to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League today.

Goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino saw the Reds take a commanding lead in the first half.

However, Leicester got back into the game after the break, as Rachid Ghezzal punished Alisson, after the goalkeeper was robbed of possession by Kelechi Iheanacho.

