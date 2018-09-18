This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 18 September, 2018
Liverpool given green light to stage music concerts and other sports at Anfield

The iconic ground has been granted permission to stage up to six events per year.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 18 Sep 2018, 2:42 PM
16 minutes ago 376 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4241713
This is Anfield: Music concerts to take place at home of Liverpool FC from May 2019.
Image: Anthony Devlin
This is Anfield: Music concerts to take place at home of Liverpool FC from May 2019.
This is Anfield: Music concerts to take place at home of Liverpool FC from May 2019.
Image: Anthony Devlin

LIVERPOOL FC HAS been granted permission from local councillors to stage up to six music concerts and major events at Anfield, after previous application bids had fallen through.

Initial proposals from the Premier League had to be amended this year amid concerns over parking, noise pollution and anti-social behaviour in or around the stadium for music events. 

But in a new application, Liverpool reduced the number of events to six per year and said the club would cover the cost of CCTV, prompting councillors to approve a temporary two-year licence. 

Anfield will now be allowed host concerts during a six-week period outside the football season between the middle of May and end of June, while other sporting events such as boxing and American football could also be staged at the iconic venue. 

Andy Hughes, chief operating officer at LFC, said: “We would like to thank everyone who has been involved throughout this planning process and, importantly, the local residents who provided valuable feedback at our recent drop-in sessions.

“Expanding the use of the stadium for concerts and other events will help draw additional visitors to the local area and city, provide more local jobs, increase revenue for local businesses and promote Anfield as a tourist destination.

“We will now work proactively with event promoters and Liverpool City Council to plan events while ensuring we’re all working together to minimise the impact to those who live in the local area. We are also committed to making further improvements to our match day operations and continue our engagement with local residents, councilors and other key stakeholders.”

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

