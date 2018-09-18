Liverpool given green light to stage music concerts and other sports at Anfield

This is Anfield: Music concerts to take place at home of Liverpool FC from May 2019.

LIVERPOOL FC HAS been granted permission from local councillors to stage up to six music concerts and major events at Anfield, after previous application bids had fallen through.

Initial proposals from the Premier League had to be amended this year amid concerns over parking, noise pollution and anti-social behaviour in or around the stadium for music events.

But in a new application, Liverpool reduced the number of events to six per year and said the club would cover the cost of CCTV, prompting councillors to approve a temporary two-year licence.

Anfield will now be allowed host concerts during a six-week period outside the football season between the middle of May and end of June, while other sporting events such as boxing and American football could also be staged at the iconic venue.

Andy Hughes, chief operating officer at LFC, said: “We would like to thank everyone who has been involved throughout this planning process and, importantly, the local residents who provided valuable feedback at our recent drop-in sessions.

“Expanding the use of the stadium for concerts and other events will help draw additional visitors to the local area and city, provide more local jobs, increase revenue for local businesses and promote Anfield as a tourist destination.

“We will now work proactively with event promoters and Liverpool City Council to plan events while ensuring we’re all working together to minimise the impact to those who live in the local area. We are also committed to making further improvements to our match day operations and continue our engagement with local residents, councilors and other key stakeholders.”

